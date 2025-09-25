Jamaica is Now Home to the World’s Largest Hummingbird Sculpture

Jamaica has added a striking new landmark to its cultural landscape with the unveiling of the world’s largest hummingbird sculpture. Standing 46 feet tall, the massive representation of the island’s national bird—the streamer-tail hummingbird, also known as the Doctor Bird—was recently installed at the S Hotel in Montego Bay. The sculpture has quickly become a new icon along the city’s famous Hip Strip, also known as Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

The Doctor Bird holds a special place in Jamaica’s identity. Its presence in folklore, music, and daily life has made it one of the most recognized national symbols. Now, with this monumental installation, the bird’s image soars higher than ever before, representing pride, resilience, and a new era of cultural expression.

Design and Creation of the Sculpture

The sculpture was brought to life by Jamaican artist Scheed Cole, who is known for large-scale works that merge creativity with engineering. Built entirely outdoors over a three-month period, the hummingbird was constructed using fiberglass, sheet metal, and polystyrene foam. The sculpture was created in eight massive sections and is large enough to hold up to ten people inside its hollow body.

The piece captures the hummingbird mid-flight, with wings outstretched and tail streaming behind it. From a distance, it creates the impression of motion, while up close, visitors can appreciate the detailed craftsmanship that went into its design. Its scale and execution reflect not only artistic vision but also Jamaica’s ability to produce world-class public art.

Part of Montego Bay’s Cultural Revival



The installation of the hummingbird sculpture is part of a broader effort to revitalize Montego Bay’s Hip Strip. S Hotel Montego Bay has been central to this initiative, developing projects that highlight Jamaican creativity and heritage.

One of these efforts is the S Hotel Art Walk, which features murals dedicated to Jamaican legends such as Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, and Louise Bennett. Together, the murals and the sculpture create a cultural corridor that blends tourism with art, giving visitors new reasons to explore beyond the beaches and resorts.

By integrating these works of art into the heart of Montego Bay, the area is evolving into more than just a leisure destination. It is becoming a space where Jamaica’s culture is visible, accessible, and celebrated in new ways.

A New Attraction for Visitors



The unveiling of the world’s largest hummingbird sculpture adds a fresh dimension to Montego Bay’s appeal. Tourists arriving in the city will now be welcomed by an unmistakable landmark that celebrates Jamaica’s identity. Whether they are taking photos, learning about the Doctor Bird’s significance, or walking through the nearby art installations, the sculpture invites interaction and creates lasting impressions.

For locals, the sculpture is equally meaningful. It stands as a testament to Jamaica’s resilience and creativity, offering a sense of ownership and pride in a landmark that belongs to the community as much as it does to visitors.

Looking Ahead



The Doctor Bird sculpture is more than just a piece of public art—it is a symbol of what Jamaica represents to the world: strength, creativity, and cultural depth. As Montego Bay continues to attract global visitors, this towering work will play a vital role in shaping the city’s image and telling the story of Jamaica in a unique way.

With its blend of artistry, engineering, and symbolism, the sculpture is set to remain one of the most photographed and talked-about attractions on the island. It represents a vision of Jamaica that is forward-looking while rooted in tradition, making it a landmark that will inspire both locals and international travelers for years to come.

Photo – S Hotel