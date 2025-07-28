Jamaican Actor, Ulato Sam, Shining Bright in Bob Marley’s Hope Road in Las Vegas

When Bob Marley Hope Road premiered on the Las Vegas Strip, it brought more than music and spectacle—it introduced audiences to a rising Jamaican star. Ulato Sam, an Ardenne High School alumnus, is one of the standout performers in this bold new production, representing both his heritage and the next wave of Jamaican talent making a mark on global entertainment.

Building a Foundation

Ulato Sam’s journey into the arts didn’t begin on stage—it started on the track. A former track and field athlete, he credits his early sports background with teaching him key life skills like discipline, perseverance, and time management. These traits have helped shape his career in theater, film, and dance.

Raised in a household that valued hard work and identity, Ulato is proudly Jamaican. The values instilled by his mother and late father (Guyanese) continue to guide his professional and creative life. His story is not just about chasing fame; it’s about honoring legacy, living with intention, and using talent as a force for change.

Lighting Up Hope Road

Ulato’s current role in Bob Marley Hope Road marks a powerful alignment of personal pride and professional growth. The immersive production is both a celebration and a tribute, honoring the life and message of Bob Marley. Housed at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Hope Road offers audiences a dynamic mix of storytelling, live music, and cultural immersion.

As a Jamaican, Ulato’s involvement brings an added layer of authenticity to the experience. His presence in the show is not just performance—it’s purpose. He embodies the themes of resilience, identity, and transformation that Marley stood for.

Speaking to the Jamaicans.com team about what it feels like to be part of such a production, Ulato shared:

“It’s hard to put into words, but you know when you visit Grandma and Grandpa and they make fresh coco tea, butter some bammy and sit with you on the veranda while it rains and they tell you stories and pop big laugh? This production is a refinement of Jamaican Culture presented at a standard worthy of international stages. For me it’s a classic story reimagined for contemporary audiences intersecting our diaspora with the history of the amazing Marley Legacy.”

Guided by Patience, Individuality, and Curiosity

In a recent interview with Bold Journey, Ulato reflected on the personal principles that shaped his creative life. “Patience taught me to do more than just enjoy the moment, and to learn from it,” he said. He explained how taking time to reflect allowed him to understand each experience deeply and apply those lessons moving forward.

He also emphasized the importance of self-trust: “Trusting my individuality has allowed me to offer something special in the spaces I’ve been welcomed into.” According to Ulato, it’s his unique point of view—grounded in personal truth—that audiences connect with most.

Finally, Ulato credits curiosity as a lifelong motivator. “Through my curiosity I took on new roles, travelled to new places, trained in different styles and gathered eclectic skill sets,” he shared. This ongoing curiosity, he believes, pushes him to grow as an artist and human being.

A Rising Force in Global Entertainment

Ulato’s credits span Netflix, HBO Max, and international theatre, including appearances at Tête à Tête: The Opera Festival. He has worked alongside industry giants such as Oprah Winfrey, Tony Robbins, and Jay Shetty—testament to his broad appeal and undeniable skill. As a graduate of Morehouse College and the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television, Ulato is both academically trained and artistically seasoned.

But despite these accolades, Ulato continues to carry a deep connection to his roots. Whether on a Hollywood set or a Las Vegas stage, his Jamaican identity remains front and center, informing his performance and driving his mission.

Photo – Mike Kirschbaum