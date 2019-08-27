Jamaican Beach Ranks 10th on TripAdvisor’s 2019 List of World’s Best Beaches

TripAdvisor has ranked 7 Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica, as one of the 25 best beaches in the world in 2019. Negril’s famous beach was rated tenth of 25 beaches listed in the ranking. Opinions of travelers feature in TripAdvisor’s rankings, and visitors to Jamaican cited 7 Mile Beach as the best on the island. The location was recommended for a visit at any time of year, and it offers numerous places to stay, having 80 hotels, 57 bed-and-breakfast facilities, and 128 vacation rentals.

Seven Mile Beach in Negril has been described as the best example of a tropical setting, and as the name indicates, the beach extends al long way along the coast of Jamaica. It offers a choice of many activities and attractions and is therefore popular with a wide range of visitors. The beach is less than a half-hour’s drive from Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, and traveling the distance offers visitors a spectacular view of the island’s incredible landscapes. There are numerous hotel options in the area, ranging from 5-star luxury accommodations to venues suitable for value-coonskins travelers.

Seven Mile Beach provides panoramic ocean views of the serene waters of the Caribbean and the white sand shore. Activities available at the beach include jet=skiing, glass-bottom boat rides, catamaran cruises, horseback riding, and of course, just relaxing and enjoying the sun and sand. The wide variety of activities and attractions available is one of the major draws for tourists, and the beach is definitely family-friendly.

The complete list of TripAdvisor’s 25 best beaches in the world follows.

1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

2. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

3. Eagle Beach, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba

4. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian – Donostia, Spain

5. Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

6. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily

8. Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

9. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

10. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica

11. Falesia Beach, Olhos de Agua, Portugal

12. Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Brazil

13. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands

14. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii

15. Balos Lagoon, Kissamos, Greece

16. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

17. Playa Manuel Antonio, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

18. Manly Beach, Sydney, Australia

19. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali

20. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, United Kingdom

21. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece

22. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus

23. Surfers Paradise Beach, Surfers Paradise, Australia

24. Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles

25. Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica, Ca

Information by Trip Advisor Travelers Choice Beaches

Photo by WanderingtheWorld (www.ChrisFord.com) on Trend hype / CC BY-NC