Jamaican-Born Chef Noel Cunningham Was Just Named One of Canada’s Top 20 Trailblazers

Chef Noel Cunningham, a proud Jamaican-Canadian and highly respected name in the culinary world, has been named one of the Top 20 Trailblazers by the Canadian Global Awards. Known for blending Jamaican & Caribbean traditions with Canadian flavors, Noel’s work goes far beyond the kitchen. His impact on food, culture, and community has earned him this national recognition by a platform that celebrates individuals shaping the future of Canada.

“This recognition means so much. It’s a powerful reminder that when our work is driven by passion and purpose, it doesn’t go unnoticed,” says Cunningham.

A Journey from Kingston to Canada’s Culinary Spotlight

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Noel Cunningham began his culinary journey in local kitchens before moving to Canada. His early work in Manitoba helped shape his identity as a chef, and he was later named Winnipeg’s top chef in 2018. In 2019, he moved to Toronto where he continued to expand his brand and impact.

As the founder and executive chef of Cuisine by Noel, a Toronto-based private chef and catering business, Noel introduced a new audience to the rich flavors and storytelling of Jamaican & Caribbean cuisine. His unique style—elegant, Caribbean-fusion dishes made with fresh, sustainable ingredients—quickly earned him a loyal following.

Caribbean Flavors, Canadian Impact

Noel’s signature approach to food has brought Caribbean cuisine into Canadian homes and media. He has been featured on national television shows such as CP24 Breakfast, CTV Your Morning, Global News, and Breakfast Television. He also hosts his own podcast, What’s Cooking with Chef Noel, where he discusses culinary trends, interviews industry leaders, and shares kitchen tips.

Beyond his cooking, Noel is also a writer. He publishes weekly food columns and is the author of Cuisine by Noel: A Culinary Journey Through Recipes and Stories. The cookbook features 100 of his favorite recipes along with reflections from his journey as a chef.

Award-Winning Culinary Personality

Chef Noel is no stranger to recognition. He has won several ByBlacks People’s Choice Awards, including Best Black Chef in Canada (2019 and 2020), Best Caterer, Best Podcaster, and Best Restaurant and Baker in 2021. In 2024, he was honored with a Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award, celebrating newcomers who positively shape Canadian society.

In 2022, he was named one of the 60 most influential Jamaican-Canadians in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, reflecting his commitment to cultural pride and community upliftment.

Giving Back and Uplifting Others

Noel’s influence isn’t limited to food. He supports causes that matter deeply to him, including the Sherbourne Health’s Food for Good campaign and the SickKids Foundation. These efforts focus on improving access to healthy food and supporting children’s health.

Through catering, private dining, cooking classes, and mentoring, Noel uses his platform to inspire others—especially those with humble beginnings like his own.

“Being named a Trailblazer is not just about personal success—it’s about using that platform to lift others, share our stories, and open doors,” he adds.