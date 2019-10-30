Jamaican Born Reverend Audrey Bailey Honored in New York

On October 12, 2019, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Westchester Chapter of the Caribbean American Nurses Association (CANA) presented Jamaican born Reverend Audrey Bailey with the organization’s Community Service Award. Rev. Bailey is the priest-in-charge at St. Francis and St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, which is located in White Plains, New York. She received her award at a ceremony held during the CANA Chapters 24th annual Weekes Scholarship Luncheon at Eastwood Manor in the Bronx. Honored along with Rev. Bailey were Dr. Illouise Murillo-Tucker, the director of nursing at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Hospital’s, Behavioral Health Department who was born in Belize. Dr. Murillo-Tucker also serves as the vice president of CANA. She received the National Service Award at the ceremony.

Upon receiving her award, Rev. Bailey expressed her thankfulness to God for the opportunity she has been given and asked that the gathering pray for her “that we work together knowing that no one stands alone” She added, “Thank God for all nurses,” without whom we would all suffer “because the doctors learn from the nurses. Nursing is not about the profession but about service.”

Rev. bailey shared that she knew God was calling her to the ministry from her childhood. She was involved with church life as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader in various groups, a member of the vestry in Spanish Town, Jamaica, at The Cathedral of St. Jago de la Vega, and a member of the Spanish Town Jaycees. All of these activities made her call to the ministry stronger, she said. She entered the United Theological College of the West Indies and the University of the West Indies, receiving a Diploma in Ministerial Studies and a BA in Theology, respectively. Rev. Bailey has been actively involved in the ministry for 25 years and believes that serving the people is a blessing and a privilege.

From 1993 to 2001, Rev. Bailey served at St. Margaret’s and St. Martha’s Anglican Churches in Jamaica. She then answered the call at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in the Bronx, New York, taking the position of Assisting Priest from 2001 to 2010. She then served as Interim Priest from 2010 to 2012. Between 2013 and 2015, Rev. Bailey ministered at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in the Bronx and as assisting the interim priest at the Mount Vernon Ministry. Since 2015 she has served a Priest-in-Charge at St. Francis and St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in White Plains.

Rev. Bailey always strives to do her best and says she received inspiration by remembering this saying of Jesus: “What you do to the least of your brothers and sisters, you do unto me.”

Photo source: Facebook