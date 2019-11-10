Jamaican Coconut Cake Recipe

Anyone that has ever experienced the sweet sensation of a Jamaican Coconut Cake will want to replicate the experience as often as possible. This tasty cake is extremely light & fluffy, relies heavily on coconut, and features just the right amount of rum to instantly transport individuals back to the soft, sultry and mellow vibes of Jamaica.

Ingredients:

1 cup white flour

2/3 cups sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. cinnamon

2/3 cups unsweetened, shredded coconut

2 eggs

1 cup coconut milk

2 Tbsp. coconut rum

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¾ cup coconut oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 355 Fahrenheit while preparing the mixture.

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, shredded coconut and cinnamon in a large bowl and mix well.

Separate the eggs whites from the yolks and place in two separate bowls.

Beat the egg whites until firm and set to the side.

Add the coconut milk and vanilla extract to the egg yolks, beat until fluffy/foamy. Add coconut oil and rum to the mixture and mix well.

Slowly incorporate the wet ingredient mix to the dry mixture, mixing well until there are no clumps.

Gently add the beaten egg whites and mix thoroughly.

Grease and flour a 9×9 cake pan and spread the entire mixture evenly into the pan.

Bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick can be inserted into the middle and it comes out clean.

Finish by dusting the top with powdered sugar and sprinkle on shredded coconut. There’s approximately 300 calories per serving and it’s equally delicious eaten warm or at room temperature. Serve with Blue Mountain coffee.

Photo Source: 123rf