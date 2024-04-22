Jamaican Dancehall Artist Nigy Boy to Share Stage with Afrobeats Giant Burna Boy in Guyana

“Nigy Boy performing alongside Burna Boy in Guyana. It’s gonna be magical!” was how Nigy Boy described his upcoming gig billed “Unforgettable,” scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at Guyana’s National Stadium in Georgetown.

“This will be Nigy Boy’s biggest performance to date. Guyana really loves Nigy Boy,” his manager Chris Crooks told IMAGES newsletter.

Nigy Boy, one of the fastest rising reggae/dancehall star for 2024 shared, “To get the opportunity to perform with an African legend (Burna Boy) as a rising Jamaican talent will allow me the opportunity to further export our music and culture to the world and I’m thankful for that.”

Burna Boy



The visually impaired singjay has been summoned to the oil rich country for the second time since the start of 2024. In February, he made his debut, delivering a scintillating performance before 20,000 plus screaming fans at Mashramani, Guyana’s annual festival that celebrates the country’s status as a republic.

“I could’ve never imagined that I’d be going back there so soon. Mashramani was big! I wouldn’t be surprised if all of Guyana came out for ‘Unforgettable,'” he shared.

Nigy Boy made headlines in January with the single Continent that has racked up almost 10 million views on youtube. His highly anticipated second single/video ‘Judgement’ world premiered in New York on PIX TV, a market leader in New York city. He also performed his smash single ‘Continent’ for the station’s morning show.

Asked about the successes he has achieved thus far with music, Nigy Boy said, “I think it is just a matter of staying true to myself and trying my hardest to deliver the best of me to the people.”

African Giant Burna Boy has been enjoying success as well, emerging victorious at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards claiming the Best African Music Act award, beating fellow Nigerians Rema, Tems and Wizkid as well as South Africa’s Tyla.

Photo – Ace Photography