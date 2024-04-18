Unite The Beat: Vibrant Collaborations Sparking African and Jamaican Music Scenes

African and Jamaican musicians have participated in numerous exciting collaborations stemming from strong cultural links between the continent of Africa and the island of Jamaica. Here are eight notable examples:

“My Sound” by Stonebwoy featuring Shaggy. The Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, featured Jamaican singer Shaggy on the song “My Sound” from his 2023 Album, “The 5th Dimension.” The song was played on the Season 5 premiere episode of the television’s, “Love & Hip Hop Miami” series. Shaggy is scheduled to perform with Stonebwoy at the Ghanaian star’s BHIM Music Festival in December 2024. The annual BHIM Festival was established by Stonebwoy to develop stronger African music connections with countries in the Caribbean.

The 2023 hit, “Unavailable”, by Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido, inspired a series of remixes and prompted Davido to release a track that featured Jamaican dancehall performer, Sean Paul. The video of the remix has amassed more than three million views on YouTube since then.

“Different” by Burna Boy featured Jamaica’s Damian Marley (youngest son of reggae icon Bob Marley) and Angélique Kidjo. Released in 2019, the song combined Afrofusion from Burna Boy with Marley’s Reggae, and Kidjo’s unique influences to create a combination of sounds that transcended their cultures and musical genres.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savages’ “Key to the City” offered a collaboration with Jamaican dancehall musician, Busy Signal, in 2015. The track was featured on the soundtrack of the Nollywood film, “A Trip to Jamaica.” The two artists shot a video for the song in Jamaica that has received some nine million views on YouTube.

The “Sekkle & Bop” collaboration in 2021 featured the CEO of MixPaK Records, Dre Skull; Nigerian Afropop star, Mr Eazi; and Jamaican dancehall artist, Popcaan. The track garnered 5.7 million streams on Spotify.

“Daniella Whine” was released in 2016 by the Nigerian reggae/dancehall singer, Patoranking, and Jamaican dancehall artist, Elephant Man. The song became an anthem in the club scenes of both Africa and the Caribbean.

“Hallelujah” from Tanzanian artist, Diamond Platnumz, and Jamaican Reggae band, Morgan Heritage, was released in 2017. It featured a mix of the bongo flava style of Diamond Platnumz and the reggae roots sound of Morgan Heritage, fusing African and Caribbean genres. Its rhythms and positive lyrics have made the track a hit in East Africa and showcased the ability of its artists to link cultures via music.

“Wine to the Top” by Jamaican dancehall icon, Vybz Kartel, and the Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid, was released in 2017, fusing the signature styles of both artists and gaining some 43 million views.

