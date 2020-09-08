Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Recipe (Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork)

Our Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit is a tasty recipe that offers a healthy, vegetarian alternative to a pulled-pork jerk dish. Some may call it Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork. It is perfect for a sandwich.

Ingredients

One 20-ounce can young green jackfruit

2 Teaspoons oil, divided

1.5 Teaspoons garlic powder

1 Teaspoon onion powder

1 Teaspoon thyme

1 Teaspoon parsley

½ Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon paprika

½ to ¾ Teaspoon cayenne

¼ to ½ Teaspoon black pepper

Generous dash each of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice

1 teaspoon or more lime juice

2 Cups water

¼ to ½ Teaspoon sugar or another sweetener

(Optional alternative: Use 1.5 Tablespoons or more of your favorite premade Jamaican jerk seasoning)

Preparation