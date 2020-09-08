 Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Recipe (Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork)
Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Recipe (Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork)

by StephanieK
Our Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit is a tasty recipe that offers a healthy, vegetarian alternative to a pulled-pork jerk dish. Some may call it Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork. It is perfect for a sandwich.

Ingredients

  • One 20-ounce can young green jackfruit
  • 2 Teaspoons oil, divided
  • 1.5 Teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 Teaspoon thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon parsley
  • ½ Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • ½ to ¾ Teaspoon cayenne
  • ¼ to ½ Teaspoon black pepper
  • Generous dash each of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice
  • 1 teaspoon or more lime juice
  • 2 Cups water
  • ¼ to ½ Teaspoon sugar or another sweetener
  • (Optional alternative: Use 1.5 Tablespoons or more of your favorite premade Jamaican jerk seasoning)

Preparation

  1. Drain the jackfruit and wash it well.
  2. Squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible by pressing the jackfruit pieces in a paper towel.
  3. Shred pieces in a food processor or slice very thin using a knife.
  4. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a skillet over medium heat.
  5. Add shredded jackfruit and all the dry spices.
  6. Cook the mixture for 2-3 minutes, or until the spices release a roasted aroma.
  7. Add lime juice, water, and sugar.
  8. Cook, partially covered, for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is dry.
  9. Taste and adjust salt and heat levels.
  10. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil and continue to roast until the jackfruit is golden brown on its edges.
  11. Serve in wraps, sandwiches, tacos, nachos, or with your choice of jerk sauce, black beans, and/or rice. You can also add some home-made fresh mango salsa for an additional tropical flavor.
Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Recipe PIN
Photo Source: Xavier Murphy 

