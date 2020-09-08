Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit Recipe (Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork)

Our Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit is a tasty recipe that offers a healthy, vegetarian alternative to a pulled-pork jerk dish. Some may call it Vegan Pulled Jerk Pork. It is perfect for a sandwich.
Ingredients
- One 20-ounce can young green jackfruit
- 2 Teaspoons oil, divided
- 1.5 Teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1 Teaspoon thyme
- 1 Teaspoon parsley
- ½ Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- ½ to ¾ Teaspoon cayenne
- ¼ to ½ Teaspoon black pepper
- Generous dash each of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice
- 1 teaspoon or more lime juice
- 2 Cups water
- ¼ to ½ Teaspoon sugar or another sweetener
- (Optional alternative: Use 1.5 Tablespoons or more of your favorite premade Jamaican jerk seasoning)
Preparation
- Drain the jackfruit and wash it well.
- Squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible by pressing the jackfruit pieces in a paper towel.
- Shred pieces in a food processor or slice very thin using a knife.
- Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add shredded jackfruit and all the dry spices.
- Cook the mixture for 2-3 minutes, or until the spices release a roasted aroma.
- Add lime juice, water, and sugar.
- Cook, partially covered, for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is dry.
- Taste and adjust salt and heat levels.
- Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil and continue to roast until the jackfruit is golden brown on its edges.
- Serve in wraps, sandwiches, tacos, nachos, or with your choice of jerk sauce, black beans, and/or rice. You can also add some home-made fresh mango salsa for an additional tropical flavor.
Photo Source: Xavier Murphy