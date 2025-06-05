Jamaican entrepreneur Kirk-Anthony Hamilton has been named one of Latin America Reports’ 40 Under 40 for 2025. The annual list highlights 40 people under the age of 40 who are helping to shape the business world in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The “40 Under 40” list celebrates business leaders under the age of 40 who are helping Latin America stay competitive in a rapidly changing world. Many honorees work in growing industries such as fintech, AI, agtech, and social entrepreneurship. While the region’s population is getting older, these young leaders are showing that innovation and change are still being driven by a new generation.

Hamilton is best known as the co-founder of Tech Beach Retreat, a platform that brings together leaders in business, technology, and finance. He started the project in 2016 with business partner Kyle Maloney. Since then, the conference series has grown, hosting events in places like Miami, Jamaica, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hamilton’s work stands out for creating connections between local talent and global investors. His events don’t follow a traditional conference format. Instead, they offer open and equal spaces for discussion, removing VIP sections and encouraging direct interaction. This simple but powerful idea is helping to change how people across the region work together and share ideas.

Speaking on the honor, Hamilton shared with the Jamaicans.com team, “I’m driven by a deep desire to help shape a more empowered economic future for the Caribbean. Every day, I wake up with the conviction that the Jamaica and wider region I see outside my window holds far more potential than we’ve realized. I believe in the promise of our people and know I can play a role in driving meaningful economic transformation.”

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Hamilton started his career as an architectural designer before shifting his focus to entrepreneurship. He holds a professional master’s degree in architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Beyond Tech Beach, Hamilton also runs The Destination Experience and Infiniti Partnership. These projects focus on connecting Caribbean entrepreneurs with global networks and capital. His efforts have led to hundreds of millions of dollars in investments across the region.

Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Twitter and Square with Kirk-Anthony Hamilton of Tech Beach Retreat Inc

Hamilton has previously been honored by the White House as one of 75 Emerging Global Entrepreneurs and invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos. His goal remains clear: to help the Caribbean rise as a hub of innovation and opportunity.