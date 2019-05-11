Jamaican Native Chevel Powell Named Co-Valedictorian of Dillard University

Nineteen-year-old Jamaican native Chevel Powell has been named a co-valedictorian in Dillard University’s class of 2019. Powell and three of her classmates will lead the class of 250 students at the university’s 83rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Rosa Freeman Keller Avenue of Oaks in the Gentilly campus.

Powell is a political science major and carried a 4.0-grade point average during her undergraduate term. During her time at Dillard University, she wrote for the school’s annual magazine “Dillard Today,” as well as the digital business site “Walker’s Legacy.” When nor occupied by writing, Powell served as an Upward Bound tutor and resident assistant at the Residence Life department of the university. She was also a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Scholar for the White House Initiative, a program designed to honor students who improve the standard of living in their communities. In the fall of 2019, Powell plans to enroll at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri. She will pursue a Juris Doctor degree on a full scholarship from the university.

Powell was not eligible for financial aid as she was an international student and knew she needed to maintain excellent grades to keep her scholarships. She was very aware that she needed a full scholarship to attend graduate studies, said Adria Kimbrough, Esq, Dillard’s Pre-Law Advisor. To reach her goal, Powell applied a strong focus, work ethic and tenacity that allowed her to achieve success. She met her academic goals and went beyond her comfort zone to join the award-winning Dillard Mock Trial Team to confront her fear of public speaking. She made history when she advanced to the Opening Round Championship with the team.

According to Dr. Steve Buddington, Assistant Dean of College of Arts & Sciences and Professor of Social Work, “Powell is a scholar of pure wisdom.” She goes beyond intelligence and is fortified with “unrelenting diligence, perseverance, and persistence.”. Powell was helped toward her goals with guidance from her community, family, and ultimately by Jah Blessings,” he said.

Photo Source: Dillard University