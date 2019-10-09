Jamaican Olympic Diver, Yona Knight-Wisdom, Nominated for Legacy Award in UK

Yona Knight-Wisdom is well known for his prowess on the diving board and the Jamaican diver has now been nominated for the UK’s prestigious Legacy Award. He made history by winning the first diving medal for Jamaica at the Pan Am games, qualifying him to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Knight-Wisdom posted on his twitter page: “I’ve been nominated for awards in both the international impact and sports categories at the upcoming @legacy_awards!!! It was a great finish to my season in 2019 so it’s awesome to be recognized by my home city for my achievements for my country #legacy awards.”

The UK’s Legacy Award celebrates the excellence and achievements of individuals that have gone above and beyond to reach their goals and have an impact on their community, city and wider. Held in Lima, Peru on Aug. 1, 2019, Knight-Wisdom earned the silver medal in the 1-meter springboard diving competition with 81.6 points, bringing his total to 429.90 points.

The diver is no stranger to making history. He became the first male Jamaican diver to qualify for the 2016 Summer Olympics. At the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup, he became the first Jamaican to win the silver medal in diving.

Born in the UK, the diver’s father is Jamaican, making Knight-Wisdom eligible to compete under Jamaica’s banner. At 24 years of age, the diver’s feat coincided with Jamaica’s Emancipation Day and he was congratulated on his accomplishment by the Jamaica Olympic Association’s Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange.

Knight-Wisdom’s interest in diving came about when his mother took him to a local swim club when he was nine years old. He credits the experience with changing his life and setting him on a path that culminated in his historic win.

Photo source: Instagram