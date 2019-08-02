Yona Knight-Wisdom wins Jamaica’s historic 1st ever Pan Am Games Diving Medal

Jamaican diver Yona Knight-Wisdom won the silver medal in the 1-meter springboard diving competition at the Pan Am games held on August 1st, 2019 in Peru. It is the first diving medal Jamaica has ever won in the sport at the Pan Am games.With the silver medal win secures Knight-Wisdom a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Knight-Wisdom won the 1-meter springboard diving silver medal with 429.90 points, behind Mexico’s Juan Celaya who won the gold medal with 435.60 points. Andrew Capobianco of the USA won the bronze medal with 411.25 points.

On his twitter page Yona said this about winning the silver medal, “We just take a minute to appreciate that this used to be my worst dive on 3m. I just scored 81.6 points on it on 1m and someone even gave it a 9 PLUS I got 429.90 overall someone tell me how that’s possible please? ”

This is not the first time Yona Knight-Wisdom has added to the Jamaican history books. He made history three years ago, becoming the first Jamaican male diver to qualify for the 2016 summer Olympics, which was held in Rio, Brazil. Yona also made history at the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup winning the first medal (silver) in diving by a Jamaican.

Since 1951 Jamaica has participated in 18 Pan Am Games.

Photo Source: Yona Knight-Wisdon Twitter