Jamaican Restaurant on List of Essential Eateries to Try In Orlando

The Caribbean Sunshine Bakery in Winter Garden, Florida, which has been providing classic Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, and curry chicken for more than 25 years, has been included in Orlando Weekly’s life of 20 essential restaurants to try in the Orlando area. The eatery is also known for its authentic coco bread and Jamaican patties. Available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant offers a variety of hearty Caribbean soups and dishes made with regional ingredients and served in an irie atmosphere. Authentic Jamaican drinks and juices are available as well.

The Caribbean Sunshine Bakery was established with the goal of revolutionizing the perceptions of the Caribbean via the sense of taste. All of its employees are committed to providing the very best “sunshine” experience, and the restaurant and its online platform are constantly expanding to offer better and more convenient ways for customers to buy their favorite foods from their own homes via computer or mobile phone.

The catering service is available through various packages featuring Jamaican favorites, including coconut shrimp, ackee and codfish, callaloo, jerk chicken, jerk BBQ wings, patty and coco bread, rice & peas, beef patties, and D&G sodas.

The other essential Winter Garden restaurants on Orlando Weekly’s list include Market To Table, which is known for its home-made cotton candy; the no-frills Taco Norteño, which features a salsa bar; Bosphorus Turkish Cuisine, famous for its lamb shanks; Matthew’s Steakhouse for Angus beef and homemade desserts; Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones featuring build-your-own hotdogs; Wings of Winter Garden, which allows guests to choose from 13 wing sauces; the Eggs Up Grill, featuring almost every breakfast item; family-owned Daniel’s Cheesesteak House, famous for cheesesteak empanadas; The Deli Downtown for its unique barbeque jackfruit sandwich; Winter Garden Pizza Company featuring the must-try Stromboli pizza; Gochi for raw and cooked rolls and sashimi; Servandos for authentic Mexican food; Moon Cricket Grille with its huge beer selection; Fresh pastries at Rosallie Le French Café; Bella Italia Ristorante for authentic Italian; The Edgewater Hotel’s Chef’s Table, featuring pan-fried foie gras; and Cariera’s Fresh Italian for fresh and fast Italian in large portions.