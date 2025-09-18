Jamaican Stars Dominate at 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Brooklyn, New York, was lit with Caribbean pride on August 28 as Jamaican artists stole the spotlight at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, held at Kings Theatre and broadcast on BET on September 12. The third annual ceremony, hosted by comedian Majah Hype, celebrated the best in reggae, soca, dancehall, and fusion — but it was Jamaica’s talent that walked away with the lion’s share of the honors.
Shenseea Sweeps Big
Shenseea, one of the night’s most nominated acts, turned those nods into victories, securing five awards, including Dancehall Album of the Year for Never Gets Late Here and Song of the Year (Dancehall) for her chart-topping hit “Hit & Run” with Masicka and Di Genius. She also took home Artist of the Year (Female – Dancehall) and Video of the Year (Reggae/Dancehall). The wins continue her impressive year, which already includes a Grammy nomination.
Vybz Kartel Holds His Throne
Though absent from the stage, Vybz Kartel once again proved his dominance. The Gaza boss claimed three major awards: Artist of the Year (Male – Dancehall), Music Event of the Year for Freedom Street, and the People’s Choice Award. Kartel’s victories highlight his lasting impact on dancehall and his unmatched connection with fans.
Masicka and Virgo Strengthen Reggae-Dancehall Bridge
Masicka, who entered the night with seven nominations alongside Shenseea, ended with four trophies, including Reggae Song of the Year for his collaboration with Romain Virgo, “Been There Before.” Virgo, in turn, also captured three awards, showing Jamaica’s continued strength across reggae’s roots and modern sounds.
Honors for Legends
The ceremony also recognized the pioneers who paved the way. Bounty Killer, a cornerstone of dancehall, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, marking yet another milestone in his storied career. Busta Rhymes, proud of his Jamaican roots, accepted the Elite Icon Award for his enduring contributions to hip-hop and his role in elevating Caribbean talent worldwide.
Other Jamaican Winners
Other Jamaican notables included Spice, who earned Performer of the Year (Dancehall), Buju Banton, who won alongside Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Bugle for Collaboration of the Year (Reggae), and Malie Donn, who captured Best New Artist (Dancehall). Rising names like Armanii and Lila Iké also flew the Jamaican flag high with big category wins.
The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, produced by the Caribbean Elite Group, featured more than 40 categories, highlighting the diversity and global influence of Caribbean music. From Shenseea’s near sweep to Bounty Killer’s legendary recognition, the night was proof that Jamaican artists continue to define the sound and spirit of the region.
Full List of Winners – 2025 Caribbean Music Awards
Impact Awards
- Dancehall: Armanii
- Reggae: YG Marley
- Soca: Yung Bredda
Albums of the Year
- Reggae: Romain Virgo – The Gentle Man
- Dancehall: Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here
Artists of the Year
- Bouyon: Mr. Ridge
- French Caribbean: Joé Dwèt Filé
- Latin Caribbean: Bad Bunny
- Konpa: Rutshelle Guillaume
- Dancehall (Female): Shenseea
- Dancehall (Male): Vybz Kartel
- Reggae (Female): Lila Iké
- Reggae (Male): Romain Virgo
- Soca (Female): Patrice Roberts
- Soca (Male): Kes
Special Awards
- Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year: Dexta Daps
- Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year: Naïka
- Zess-Steam Artist of the Year: Lady Lava
Best New Artists
- Dancehall: Malie Donn
- Reggae: Sevana
- Soca: Blaka Dan
Collaborations of the Year
- Soca: Trilla G, Lil Boy & Quan – “Someone Else”
- Reggae: Bugle, Buju Banton & Damian “Jr Gong” Marley – “Thank You Lord”
- Dancehall: Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius – “Hit & Run”
Events
- Cruise Event of the Year: UberSoca
- Music Event of the Year: Vybz Kartel – Freedom Street
DJs of the Year
- Male International DJ: DJ Private Ryan
- Female International DJ: DJ Ana
People’s Choice
- Vybz Kartel
Performers of the Year
- Dancehall: Spice
- Soca: Kes
Songs of the Year
- Dancehall: Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius – “Hit & Run”
- Soca: Mical Teja – “DNA”
- Reggae: Romain Virgo feat. Masicka – “Been There Before”
Videos of the Year
- Reggae/Dancehall: Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius – “Hit & Run”
- Soca: Patrice Roberts – “Anxiety”
Honorary Awards
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Bounty Killer
- Elite Icon Award: Busta Rhymes
- Legacy Award: Carimi
- Humanitarian Award: Sizzla
- Producer Award Honor: Kerwin Du Bois
- Gospel Award Honor: Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers
- Calypso Award Honor: Austin “Super Blue” Lyons
Photo – Caribbean Music Awards/United Masters