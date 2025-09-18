Jamaican Stars Dominate at 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Brooklyn, New York, was lit with Caribbean pride on August 28 as Jamaican artists stole the spotlight at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, held at Kings Theatre and broadcast on BET on September 12. The third annual ceremony, hosted by comedian Majah Hype, celebrated the best in reggae, soca, dancehall, and fusion — but it was Jamaica’s talent that walked away with the lion’s share of the honors.

Shenseea Sweeps Big

Shenseea, one of the night’s most nominated acts, turned those nods into victories, securing five awards, including Dancehall Album of the Year for Never Gets Late Here and Song of the Year (Dancehall) for her chart-topping hit “Hit & Run” with Masicka and Di Genius. She also took home Artist of the Year (Female – Dancehall) and Video of the Year (Reggae/Dancehall). The wins continue her impressive year, which already includes a Grammy nomination.

Vybz Kartel Holds His Throne

Though absent from the stage, Vybz Kartel once again proved his dominance. The Gaza boss claimed three major awards: Artist of the Year (Male – Dancehall), Music Event of the Year for Freedom Street, and the People’s Choice Award. Kartel’s victories highlight his lasting impact on dancehall and his unmatched connection with fans.

Masicka and Virgo Strengthen Reggae-Dancehall Bridge

Masicka, who entered the night with seven nominations alongside Shenseea, ended with four trophies, including Reggae Song of the Year for his collaboration with Romain Virgo, “Been There Before.” Virgo, in turn, also captured three awards, showing Jamaica’s continued strength across reggae’s roots and modern sounds.

Honors for Legends

The ceremony also recognized the pioneers who paved the way. Bounty Killer, a cornerstone of dancehall, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, marking yet another milestone in his storied career. Busta Rhymes, proud of his Jamaican roots, accepted the Elite Icon Award for his enduring contributions to hip-hop and his role in elevating Caribbean talent worldwide.

DJ Young Chow and Bounty Killer – Photo

Other Jamaican Winners

Other Jamaican notables included Spice, who earned Performer of the Year (Dancehall), Buju Banton, who won alongside Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Bugle for Collaboration of the Year (Reggae), and Malie Donn, who captured Best New Artist (Dancehall). Rising names like Armanii and Lila Iké also flew the Jamaican flag high with big category wins.

The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, produced by the Caribbean Elite Group, featured more than 40 categories, highlighting the diversity and global influence of Caribbean music. From Shenseea’s near sweep to Bounty Killer’s legendary recognition, the night was proof that Jamaican artists continue to define the sound and spirit of the region.

Full List of Winners – 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Impact Awards

Dancehall: Armanii

Reggae: YG Marley

Soca: Yung Bredda

Albums of the Year

Reggae: Romain Virgo – The Gentle Man

Dancehall: Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here

Artists of the Year

Bouyon: Mr. Ridge

French Caribbean: Joé Dwèt Filé

Latin Caribbean: Bad Bunny

Konpa: Rutshelle Guillaume

Dancehall (Female): Shenseea

Dancehall (Male): Vybz Kartel

Reggae (Female): Lila Iké

Reggae (Male): Romain Virgo

Soca (Female): Patrice Roberts

Soca (Male): Kes

Special Awards

Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year: Dexta Daps

Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year: Naïka

Zess-Steam Artist of the Year: Lady Lava

Best New Artists

Dancehall: Malie Donn

Reggae: Sevana

Soca: Blaka Dan

Collaborations of the Year

Soca: Trilla G, Lil Boy & Quan – “Someone Else”

Reggae: Bugle, Buju Banton & Damian “Jr Gong” Marley – “Thank You Lord”

Dancehall: Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius – “Hit & Run”

Events

Cruise Event of the Year: UberSoca

Music Event of the Year: Vybz Kartel – Freedom Street

DJs of the Year

Male International DJ: DJ Private Ryan

Female International DJ: DJ Ana

People’s Choice

Vybz Kartel

Performers of the Year

Dancehall: Spice

Soca: Kes

Songs of the Year

Dancehall: Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius – “Hit & Run”

Soca: Mical Teja – “DNA”

Reggae: Romain Virgo feat. Masicka – “Been There Before”

Videos of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall: Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius – “Hit & Run”

Soca: Patrice Roberts – “Anxiety”

Honorary Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bounty Killer

Elite Icon Award: Busta Rhymes

Legacy Award: Carimi

Humanitarian Award: Sizzla

Producer Award Honor: Kerwin Du Bois

Gospel Award Honor: Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers

Calypso Award Honor: Austin “Super Blue” Lyons

Photo – Caribbean Music Awards/United Masters