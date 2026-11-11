Jamaican-born aviataion veteran Kurt Hanson is the recipient of the Prestigious International Hope Book Awards’ September 2026 Readers’ Choice Award for his book, The Black Sky God. The honour was celebrated during the organisation’s Author of the Year gala, held on October 17th, 2026, at the Wyndham Bloomington Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The book is a deeply personal memoir chronicling Hanson’s 32-year career in international aviation, the extraordinary experiences that came with it, and the personal setbacks that eventually forced him to rebuild his life.

The award was particularly meaningful for Hanson, who received encouragement from friends and supporters throughout the voting process. In an interview following the ceremony, he became emotional as he recalled a close friend who had voted for him shortly before his death.

“It means everything. As I said in my speech, I lost a very good friend and, you know, before he died, he voted for me. He voted, and he said, ‘You’re gonna win.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ I said I looked at the category and I said there’s so many other people out there that probably would win.”

Hanson also revealed that he had lost another friend just days before the ceremony and dedicated the award to the memory of both friends.

Meet Kurt Hanson

A past student of Jamaica College, Kurt Hanson went on to receive a scholarship to the Sorbonne University in Paris, France. His academic and professional pursuits have spanned several disciplines, including communications, music and human resources. He holds a master’s degree in communications, is a trained baritone singer, a certified Professional in Human Resources and an ordained minister.

However, it was in international aviation that Hanson built much of his professional career. Beginning as a flight attendant in 1982, he spent 32 years in the industry, travelling to more than 100 countries and visiting the Seven Wonders of the World. His work aboard private aircraft and charter flights brought him into contact with presidents, business leaders, professional athletes and entertainers.

Behind the international travel and high-profile encounters, however, Hanson faced significant personal challenges. Following a series of setbacks, he experienced homelessness for three years before eventually rebuilding his life. Those experiences have since influenced his involvement in community leadership and advocacy surrounding homelessness and mental health.

Behind The Black Sky God

Published on October 8th, 2025, Hanson’s memoir, The Black Sky God: The Most Devious and Mischievous Flight Attendant at 35,000 Feet, takes its title from a nickname he received during flight attendant training in 1982.

The book recounts his experiences in aviation but also reveals the personal struggles behind what had once been a glamorous lifestyle. These included family difficulties, financial hardship, a serious car accident, imprisonment, homelessness and a suicide attempt.

In an interview at the awards ceremony, Hanson compared his experiences to the biblical story of Job, whose faith was tested after losing everything.

“The Book of Job, I don’t know if you know that story. Job was a wealthy man, and then he lost everything, and he was being tested by his faith. I think that’s exactly what happened to me. And, you know, hope is alive, and I’m here to say that.”

Encouraged by his son Larry and others close to him, Hanson eventually decided to document his experiences, including aspects of his life he had never intended to share publicly. His son, Larry Wilson, also contributed to the book as editor-in-chief, while Umer Muzaffar in Pakistan designed its website.

International Recognition

Founded by South African-born author Johanna Vendel, the Prestigious International Hope Book Awards is a Minnesota-based literary awards programme recognising independently and traditionally published authors whose works address themes of hope, faith, healing, personal growth and cultural identity.

Hanson’s September Readers’ Choice Award followed an earlier recognition in August 2026, when The Black Sky God was featured in the organisation’s Best Autobiography category.

Speaking after the October awards ceremony, Hanson expressed his appreciation to readers who supported his memoir and reflected on what it meant to share such personal experiences with the public.

“I’m glad the readers enjoy The Black Sky God. It was inspirational. It was something that I didn’t think I would write. I poured out my soul and my whole life story. Secrets that were never supposed to have been shared, I did share. And so I am very honoured.”

He also thanked Vendel and the organisation for the recognition, admitting that he was still stunned by the outcome.

The award comes just over a year after the publication of The Black Sky God, bringing further attention to Hanson’s memoir and the experiences that inspired him to share his story.