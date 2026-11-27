Waiting can be one of the most emotionally and spiritually exhausting experiences of the Christian journey. It is especially difficult when we have prayed earnestly, done everything we know to do, and still see no evidence that anything is changing. Psalm 130 begins with the cry of someone who understands that experience: “Out of the depths have I cried unto thee, O Lord” (Psalm 130:1, KJV). Yet by verse 5, something remarkable happens. Although there is no indication that his circumstances have changed, the psalmist moves from desperation to expectation. His confidence is no longer determined by what he sees but by what God has promised.

Psalm 130 is one of the fifteen Songs of Ascents, traditionally associated with Israel’s pilgrimages to Jerusalem. The psalmist compares his waiting to that of watchmen anticipating the morning (v. 6). However long or uncomfortable the night, they knew morning would come. Similarly, our expectation rests on God’s faithfulness rather than the length of our waiting. Scripture reminds us that “he is faithful that promised” (Hebrews 10:23). Waiting is not easy; however, pastor Steven Furtick reminds us, “The only thing harder than waiting on God is wishing that you had!”

There is a difference between waiting reluctantly and waiting expectantly. Reluctant waiting focuses on how long the answer is taking, while expectant waiting focuses on the character of the One in whom we trust. It means continuing to pray when answers seem delayed, worshipping when circumstances remain unchanged, obeying God when we cannot see where He is leading, and resisting the temptation to manipulate circumstances simply because we have grown tired of waiting. This does not mean expecting God to fulfill every personal desire according to our timetable. Rather, it means trusting that He will remain faithful to His Word and act according to His wisdom. Scripture reminds us that “the Lord is good unto them that wait for Him” (Lamentations 3:25).

Perhaps you are still standing in the hallway, facing a closed door or carrying an unresolved burden. Maybe discouragement is slowly replacing expectations. You may be tired and struggling to maintain hope. Remember that waiting with expectation does not require knowing what God will do next. It requires trusting who God is. The foundation of our expectation is not the certainty of our preferred outcome but the certainty of God’s faithfulness. Keep serving, worshipping, and trusting, and anchor your hope in Him. Do not merely wait for something to happen; wait with confidence in Someone who has never ceased to be faithful.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, when waiting becomes difficult, renew my hope in You. Help me look beyond my circumstances and rest in the certainty of Your faithfulness. Teach me to wait expectantly, trusting Your wisdom, Your timing, and Your promises. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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