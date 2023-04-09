Marriage And The End Times…..Three Ways To Overcome

To each his own, but I am not a fan of wrestling. It just seem like everlasting suffering at the hands of another human being. The word wrestle means, “TO TAKE PART IN A FIGHT, EITHER AS SPORT OR IN EARNEST, INVOLVING GRAPPLING, WITH ONE’S OPPONENT AND TRYING TO THROW OR FORCE THEM TO THE GROUND.”

Over our twenty two years of traveling along our marriage journey, Michelle and I have learned this very important fact, OUR TOMMORROW MAY VERY WELL BE TODAY. Another truth we have experienced is that “ we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Ephesians 6:12. Your husband is not the real troublemaker. Your wife is not your enemy. You are not wrestling with your spouse. There is a weakness in both you and your spouse causing fights but it is the real enemy behind it all. This troublemaker subtly roams around seeking to devour every marriage.

Godly husbands and wives are targets for the devil. Marriage was created to reflect the creator of marriage. God created marriage to last a lifetime and for both husband and wife to become one flesh until death. I once asked a married couple, are you both ready for the end? The husband answered, yes! The wife reluctantly looked away as if to be at a distance in thoughts. She had not accepted Jesus into her life as Lord and Savior. I then realized the reason they were at the point of going their separate ways. I asked the wife, “do you know where you will spend eternity without a relationship with Jesus?” She knew the answer. This couple was unequally yoked. They constantly WRESTLE against each other not seeing the real enemy.

We are living in some dark days in this world. Man is now woman and woman man. Children are lost not knowing who they are. There are transgenders, homosexuals, bisexuals, and some refuse to identify as male or female. The world is lost with men marrying men and women marrying women. It is that time when real Godly marriages are being attacked and man-made marriages are celebrated. Male and female are able to use the same bathrooms in public places. Television commercials now highlight evil more than ever. The evil is so wide spread and coming so fast like a woman giving birth with closer contractions and terrible birth pains. Husbands and wives are walking away from real marriages like streams without flowing water. The devil is on a rampage and he is after Godly marriages in these last days on earth. Why? Because he himself knows that the time is near when Christ will return. In these last days husbands and wives need to be radical in their marriage relationships by standing up for the truth no matter what. The truth of God’s creation of real marriage to overcome the evil that has engulfed the society. Here are three ways to live together in marriage and experience piece and security even in these wicked and evil days.

FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT TOGETHER

Choices are everything. Good choices lead to good outcomes. The husband and wife who commit to making Godly choices in their marriage relationships can only experience Godly outcomes. When a husband sees the truth that his choices affect his wife and the wife realize that her choices affect her husband, and both decide to make the right choices the marriage relationship will withstand the forces of evil that the enemy is launching at marriages in these perilous times. The truth is, you can both team up and experience God’s peace and comfort to overcome these last days disasters.

FINISH THE RACE TOGETHER

It’s a spiritual race that both husband and wife must run together by praying each other through to the end. Remaining faithful to the end is extremely important for couples to put into action. It is the Christian life both husband and wife must steward well understanding that it is a marathon, not a sprint. Husbands and wives who hold each other accountable in these last days will get the encouragement to not give up on the marriage when the pressures of life come crashing down. They have each other as support. More importantly, they have God as their father to turn to for help.

KEEP THE FAITH TOGETHER

Real love perseveres until the end. The faithful commitment made on the wedding day is the necessary action needed in these perilous days. “For better or worse, richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, till death we do part” is tested so strongly in these days. When both husband and wife guard the truth of God’s word by living the truth of God’s word together, giving in to hardship takes a backseat. This marriage is solidified in God’s word and cannot be easily shaken. Peace, Joy, Love and Harmony lay together in this marriage bed resting while others are in turmoil from fear, doubt, temptation and even divorce. The truth is, many marriages today are ending in divorce as the days get darker in this society. But the marriage that sits on the rock of FAITH has a solid foundation that experiences peace beyond understanding that only comes from the creator of Marriage.

Now is a great time to accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior if you have not done so as husband and wife. You need that relationship with Jesus as you both journey in marriage. Your marriage cannot operate well without Jesus. A marriage without Christ is a dysfunctional marriage and dysfunction produces no peace.

Especially in these end times, Michelle and I continue to pray for your marriages to withstand the winds of adversity coming from the evil one, satan. His time is short on this earth and it is coming to an end as can be clearly seen. The Bible is fulfilling. Jesus is coming back soon. This is the time for every married couple to fight the good fight, finish the race and keep the faith. In doing so you will surely overcome, experiencing the peace, love, joy and harmony you desire in your marriage relationship. Huddle up and live.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim’s third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE is soon to be released. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Photo – Deposit Photos