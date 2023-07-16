Marriage Is Not Of This World....Three Solid Proofs

In my youthful years living in New York I owned a black Nissan Sentra. This was my first car. I remember following the trend of lowering it with low profile tires and boosting the engine with more horse-power to make it drive faster than the manufacturer’s speed limit. Little did I know that I was messing up the original invention causing the car to not perform at its best anymore. The alignment got really bad to the point of not being able to drive anymore. I did not have money to fix it and eventually had to sell my car for little to nothing. I learned a great lesson that it is best to leave things the way they were invented to be used.

Everyone knows the story of Adam and Eve. But not everyone understands the truth behind their story as it relates to marriages today. There was a specific reason for God’s creation of this first marriage being between these two. God created Adam and blew His own breath in his nostrils then took Adam’s rib and created Eve. He then performed the marriage ceremony by placing them together because it was not good for Adam to be alone (Genesis 2:18). God created marriage and created it to be between one man and one woman. Only God’s idea and perfect creation of marriage allows marriage to work.

Humans created by God have decided to change God’s creation of marriage causing a bad trail of problems in this world. Marriages today are out of alignment with men marrying men and women marrying women. Husbands are now wives and wives husbands. Some have no clue who they really are so they consider themselves non-binary. This can of worms has opened up causing a domino effect of disasterous marriages, leaving children confused and worse, some are so depressed to the point of suicide in some cases. The reality is that whatever God creates the world cannot change to work its own way and expect great results. Marriage is not of this world and here are three solid proofs.

Someone Hates It

Whatever God loves satan hates. God created everything good and perfect (Genesis 1:31). Marriage being created by God is a good thing. He created marriage to be between man and woman. Satan is the ruler of evil of this world and hates marriage. The world has made it okay to join man with man and woman with woman and call it marriage. This abomination will never fulfill the purposes of REAL MARRIAGE. Real marriage allows for sex between man and woman to produce a child through natural birth. Real marriage produces a family with mother and father uniting together to grow children in God’s image. Real marriage enables a man to be a man loving his wife like Christ loved the church and a woman to be a woman submitting to her husband’s spiritual leadership as unto Christ. The world’s version of marriage will never produce any of the above.

It is Written Proof

This creation of real marriage can be found in the Bible. You will never find the world’s version of marriage in the Bible. The Bible was written under the inspiration of God and God created marriage. Nowhere is it written in the Bible that it is okay for two men or two women to get married. The Bible confirms the truth that children cannot be naturally produced by people of the same sex. The devil has never and will never inspire anyone to write truth. Satan despises truth and loves lies, he is the father of lies. The world has been deceived into calling lie truth and truth lie to the point of believing the lie that same sex marriage is okay. Minds have been depraved from a refusal to follow the written proof.

Marriage is Driven by Real Love

Patience, kindness, goodness and all the other attributes of REAL love are what real marriages thrive on. The world’s version of love will never drive a great marriage. The world’s version says “I love you” but only if you have money, or if you look good, or if we sign a prenuptial agreement, and so many more stipulations. The truth is real love that drives a great marriage has no stipulation. Real love gives to each other without stipulations. I love Michelle by showing her kindness even when she is weak in showing me kindness for that moment. Real love encourages a husband to show love to his wife knowing that is wife is imperfect and so is he. The world shows love only when things are good. The minute they experience hardship hate takes over and love runs away. The world does not understand the reality that real love is needed most when the relationship is hard. The world is deceived and cannot see that real love will change things for the better. Real love never fails and leads to a marriage that never fails.

Marriage is created by God to bring Glory to God. Marriage produces Holiness, no so much happiness. Marriage is a mystery created intentionally to allow man and woman to join in Holy matrimony and journey together figuring out this great mystery. A mystery that helps husbands and wives work together while growing together to becoming ONE FLESH. One flesh in decisions. One flesh in sexual intercourse. One flesh in communication. One flesh in hard times and good times. One flesh in financial decisions. A journey that leads to a lifetime of fruitfulness, having children to train up the right way which leaves a legacy for a future generation. The world’s ignorance to this mystery has led to wrong choices of marriage decisions that only lead to a domino effect of disaster. Every marriage can be better if only followed by the guidance of God, the creator of marriage. Huddle up and enjoy your marriage journey.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim’s third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE is soon to be released. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

