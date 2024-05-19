2 Marriage Fight Contenders…1 Destroys Marriages

Jack was so hyped about the new Mercedes Benz he and his wife purchased the week before. “Hey guys, I got my new car last week and I love it so much. I will give you all a spin in it some day but I cannot wait to get it washed and polished.” Jack’s wife told her girlfriends about the new Mercedes too. “Jack and I own a new Mercedes Benz” she said excitingly. “We have never really owned a new car before” she continued. “We are so blessed to have been able to pay cash for it” she testified.

Michelle and I have made a decision to have one bank account together. We actually budget together, fish together, play ball together, eat together, and so much more. Togetherness has been the glue that kept us going. There are times when I will have time with guy friends and she has her time with her girlfriends but our marriage takes precedence over all else. There is no “I” own this or that. It is always “we.”

Great marriages hinge on one very important choice that every married couple has the capability to make to have a great marriage. Yet, some couples remove the hinges and leave the marriage door opened to contention that many times lead to resentment and sometimes divorce. There are two very powerful contenders fighting against each other in every relationship. But they have no control over the choice of the spouses in the marriage relationship. These two contenders cannot enter into a fight unless spouses give them the boxing gloves and put them in the marriage ring to fight each other. One will destroy the marriage if allowed to win while the other builds up the relationship when chosen as the winner.

Selfishness

This is one of the most dangerous choice a spouse can make. Marriage and self are already enemies. When a spouse chooses self over togetherness in the relationship the marriage experiences a knockout punch. When mine presides over ours the marriage leads to a TKO. Selfishness in marriage is like a plant without water….it eventually dies.

Selflessness

Marriage is not for you. Marriage is for you and your spouse. When a husband is concerned more about the needs and wishes of the wife and the wife is concerned more about the needs and wishes of the husband, selfishness gets a clear TKO (TOTAL KNOCKOUT) in the marriage ring and the marriage relationship explodes into victory.

Every spouse desires a loving relationship. No husband or wife really desires to be selfish. Selfishness is a natural bent that can be eliminated from every marriage relationship when replaced by selflessness. Two selfless spouses are victors while a selfish spouse put poison in the marriage relationship.

Huddle up and make the choice to be selfless. Put each other first and you will be first. You are the MVPs(MOST VALUABLE PERSONS) in the marriage relationship.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Photo – Deposit Photos