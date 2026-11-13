At 14 years old, Molly Walton dreamed of becoming an air hostess, inspired by illustrated stories featuring women working aboard aircraft. Growing up in rural Clarendon, Jamaica, she had no national airline to which she could apply, but that did not stop her from pursuing her ambition.

Years later, Walton would become one of Air Jamaica’s original flight attendants, participating in its inaugural flights in 1969 and eventually rising to director level. Her 34-year career gave her a front-row seat to the airline’s evolution into one of Jamaica’s most beloved national symbols.

Speaking with Xavier Murphy on Air Jamaica Chronicles, Walton recalled the pioneering years, the experiences that made the Love Bird special and the pride of helping a small Caribbean airline compete with the world’s major carriers.

A Childhood Dream Takes Flight

Walton attended Glenmuir High School before continuing her studies at St. Andrew High School. Although her father encouraged her to attend university, she had little interest in becoming a teacher. Instead, she worked and saved money to pursue aviation.

She eventually enrolled in an airline training school on Long Island, New York, but declined a subsequent placement in Texas. Back in Jamaica, an unsuccessful application to British Airways left her questioning whether aviation was meant for her.

When a friend encouraged her to apply to the newly established Air Jamaica, she initially resisted, believing God might be directing her elsewhere.

“Do me a favor. Just apply. And if the Lord don’t want you in there, he will block it,” her friend advised.

On Christmas Eve, December 24th, 1968, Walton learned she had been selected to join 56 other recruits travelling to Montreal for flight attendant training the following February.

Her childhood dream was finally taking flight.

Making History: From Flight Attendant to Director

Following training in Montreal, Walton was among ten recruits selected to serve as stewardesses in charge, a role now commonly known as purser. She supervised the cabin on the aircraft’s journey from Montreal to Nassau before another colleague took charge of the final leg to Jamaica.

On March 31st, 1969, she participated in Air Jamaica’s inaugural operations, travelling to Miami with airline officials. The following day, she worked aboard flight JM 020 from Miami to Jamaica.

For Walton and her colleagues, launching the airline was an opportunity to prove that Jamaica could compete internationally.

“We were fortunate to have the motivation to put this little dot on the globe up against or alongside the major carriers, like British Airways, Pan American, American Airlines,” she recalled. Their goal was “to make a mark. To show that we are second to none.”

After just one year of flying, Walton was promoted to check stewardess, overseeing cabin crew performance and service standards. She later moved into training, became chief stewardess and held management positions overseeing base operations and onboard service before rising to director.

Ironically, much of her career involved teaching, the very profession she had resisted as a young woman.

“God knows how to fix my business,” she joked. She retired in 2003 after 34 years with the airline.

What Made Air Jamaica Special

For Walton, Air Jamaica was more than an airline. Its distinctly Jamaican hospitality, innovative onboard service and dedicated employees helped establish its reputation among international carriers.

She fondly recalled the airline’s famous in-flight fashion shows, during which cabin crew modelled outfits while passengers enjoyed Jamaican breakfasts, including ackee and saltfish. On longer London flights, the presentations became more elaborate, and the airline even introduced seated aerobics to encourage passenger movement and circulation.

Jamaican identity extended to the menu, with traditional treats such as grater cake and coconut drops served in first class. Walton said employees of other airlines were often impressed by Air Jamaica’s service and the enthusiasm of its crew.

“They were impressed with how there is an exuberance that was in us because we were challenged. We were motivated to put this little island on,” she explained. “They were workers in another company. This airline was ours.”

Behind the hospitality was a commitment to professionalism, even in difficult circumstances. Walton recalled a frightening flight into New York when severe turbulence sent pillows and blankets flying through the cabin. As crew members struggled to reach their seats, one passenger began screaming.

Concerned that the woman’s panic might spread, Walton held on to the seats as she made her way through the cabin to comfort her. The experience was so terrifying that she resolved to return to Jamaica by boat. By the following morning, however, she was ready to fly again.

That dedication and sense of ownership made the airline’s eventual closure particularly painful. Although Walton had retired in 2003, she shared the disappointment of former colleagues and passengers who had hoped to see Air Jamaica continue.

“Xavier, to the bottom of my heart and my belly, I was upset,” she recalled. “It was a blow, even though I was not… I had already left, but it was a blow, um, to us, and disappointing because we had worked so hard to put it on.”

Walton believed operational and financial changes might have helped preserve the airline, although she acknowledged that she was not involved in its financial management. Asked what a future Jamaican national carrier should learn from Air Jamaica, she emphasised the importance of preserving its cultural identity.

“The Jamaicanization of what we offer should be maintained,” she said. “Because I know all of the security and safety and all of that would definitely be, but there’s something about the Jamaican offering that I would want them to make sure that that is, that makes a difference to the carrier.”

Her enduring affection for the Love Bird was perhaps best illustrated by a memory from Canada, approximately two years after leaving the airline.

Walking across a car park, Walton spotted an Air Jamaica aircraft overhead and instinctively began running and waving at it. Only when she reached the other side did she realise what she was doing and wonder whether anyone had witnessed her excitement.

“Everybody watching must think this woman must be mad,” she recalled thinking.

“That’s the kind of joy that you get when you think of and talk about Air Jamaica. So that tells you how much we care and how much we feel about that part of our life.”

A Life of Service Beyond Air Jamaica

After retiring, Walton travelled to Canada to study mission and evangelism before returning to Jamaica to work with the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica. Although she has since retired from formal ministry, she continues to serve her community.

Her commitment to helping others reflects the values she developed during her airline career, particularly discipline, punctuality and genuine care.

“The business taught us discipline. On time. Be there when you are supposed to be there. And the service to others can be very, very rewarding. You’ll be surprised how many people see your service, mention it long after that you don’t even remember what you did, when you did.”

She encouraged younger generations to pursue their ambitions and take pride in serving others, recalling how her own seemingly unlikely childhood dream became a lifelong career.

From Air Jamaica’s inaugural flights to decades of mentoring colleagues and serving communities, Walton’s journey is a testament to the lasting impact of dedication and service.

Watch Molly Walton share her remarkable journey and memories of Air Jamaica’s earliest years in Air Jamaica Chronicles with Xavier Murphy on the Jamaicans.com YouTube channel. Subscribe for more firsthand stories celebrating Jamaican history, culture and people.