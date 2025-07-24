Nutten New under Di Sun: How Young Jamaicans Are Flipping Old-Time Sayings

As Jamaicans love to say, ‘nutten nuh new under di sun.’ Whether it’s music, fashion or language, things we think are brand new often have roots in the past—just dressed in different clothes. Jamaican Patois, shaped by African, European and Indigenous influences, has long carried wisdom, humour and rhythm. And now, a new generation is giving old sayings fresh life.

Expressions like ‘Every mikkle mek a mukkle,’ ‘Play fool fi ketch wise,’ and ‘Chicken merry, hawk deh near’ once offered everyday guidance: be grateful, be patient, but always stay sharp.

Today, whether by design or not, Millennials and Gen Z are keeping these old adages alive through TikTok captions, dancehall lyrics and WhatsApp group chats. A fitness influencer might say, ‘One one coco full basket’ to encourage steady growth. A finance coach may post, ‘Trouble nuh set like rain,’ warning followers about unexpected risks. In their hands, these old phrases aren’t just surviving. They’re thriving—reshaped to reflect how young people speak and express themselves today.

1. ‘Nuh true?’ is now ‘Nawmal, a lie?’

Back in the day, Jamaicans would seal a story or statement with ‘Nuh true?’—a casual way of asking, “Isn’t that so?” Fast forward to now, and the phrase has evolved into the confident, swagger-filled ‘Nawmal, a lie?’, made popular by dancehall artiste Jahshii. When someone says, ‘We deh pon boat ride again this weekend, nawmal, a lie?’ they’re really saying, “Of course—this is just what we do.”

2. ‘Yuh pree?’ is now ‘Y pree?’

Once upon a time, ‘Yuh pree?’ was how you checked if someone was paying attention or picking up on what you were saying. These days, it’s been trimmed down and sharpened into ‘Y pree?’—the street-smart, Gen Z version that simply asks, “What’s up?” or “What’s the vibe?” When friends link up and say, ‘Y pree fam? Outside or inside tonight?’, it’s all about syncing plans and energy.

3. ‘Gwaan up’ is now ‘Gwope’

Older Jamaicans would encourage each other to ‘Gwaan up’, meaning rise, level up, step into your greatness. Today, that same spirit lives in the word ‘Gwope’—a fresh twist on the idea of glowing up and elevating. It’s the go-to way to big up someone’s progress. ‘Mi see yuh gwope since school days, yuh tun celebrity now.’

4. ‘Yes mi love’ is now ‘Yes goodie’

If you’ve ever walked through a Jamaican market, you’ve probably heard the warm, affectionate call: ‘Yes mi love!’ It was a kind, everyday greeting—especially from elders. Now, the sisterhood spin has taken over with ‘Yes goodie’—a kind of shout-out among women. Whether it’s about fashion, vibes or confidence, the meaning holds. ‘Yes goodie! Mi love yuh style bad!’

5. ‘Yuh shock out’ is now ‘Yuh happen’

Back then, ‘Yuh shock out’ was a party compliment—when you were dressed to kill and ready to run the place. In 2025, the vibe is ‘Yuh happen.’ It means you’re what’s trending now—you’re the talk of the timeline. ‘Yuh happen goodie! Whole timeline a talk ‘bout yuh outfit.’

6. ‘Wah gwaan?’ is now ‘Wah di pree?’

Jamaica’s classic greeting, ‘Wah gwaan?’ meaning “What’s going on?” is still everywhere. But the next-gen remix, ‘Wah di pree?’, hits with a fresher rhythm—asking, “What’s the vibe? What’s the plan?” It’s how the streets and socials now set the mood. ‘Wah di pree tonight? Food spot or dance?’

7. ‘Ya seh one’ is now ‘Yuh ting tun up’

To say ‘Ya seh one’ back in the day meant you were solid—you had your thing together, you were showing up, and people respected your lane. It was a quiet, confident nod to someone doing well. Fast forward to now and the volume is up. ‘Yuh ting tun up’ is the modern way of saying your style, your moves, your whole vibe is blazing—it’s at maximum. ‘Mi cyaan manage yuh man—yuh ting tun up too much!’ It’s nothing but big hype and respect.

8. ‘Sometime finga mash yuh don’t cry’ → ‘Dat sof’

Older folks would say, ‘Sometime finga mash yuh don’t cry’ to remind us that not every hit deserves a tear. Sometimes you get bruised, but you tough it out. The younger generation has boiled that life lesson into just two words: ‘Dat sof.’ It’s their way of brushing things off with swagger and indifference. You take the hit, you move on. ‘Dem try diss mi but dat sof.’ Translation? “That can’t touch me.”

So here we are—cycling through old and new, remixing without even realising it. The truth? Nutten nuh new under di sun. Our parents and grandparents might laugh hearing us say ‘Y pree?’ or ‘Nawmal, a lie?’, thinking we’ve invented something. But in reality, we’ve just flipped their script. We’re taking what they built and giving it our own spin—adding a little now to the then.

