One Drop: The Global Influence of Reggae

If music be the food of love, play on…

William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, Act 1, Scene 1

He didn’t speak much English—just enough to drive an Uber and follow directions – but Gustavo* (not his real name) was having a great time as he drove me, listening and humming to Bob Marley’s classic Is this Love. As the familiar thumping bass line floated through the car’s speakers, he came alive: fingers tapping the steering wheel, a soft whistle escaping his lips, his whole body seemed to respond to the rhythm. “My English is limited,” he said with a warm laugh, “but I feel this.” Imagine his surprise when I informed him where I grew up. The car glided down the freeway as if on autopilot, the spirit of reggae taking the wheel. In that moment, like so many others across continents and cultures, I was reminded of a deep truth: reggae is universal. It’s not just music; it’s a vibration, a message, a lifeline—one that transcends language, race, and geography. In a world fractured by so many differences, reggae remains a unifier – a rare force that binds everything together.

The Power of the One Drop Rhythm

The next song on the playlist was Natural Mystic, and as the gradual swell of the “one drop” rhythm filled the air, I realized Gustavo wasn’t just a casual listener—he lived and breathed reggae. The beat, born from the soul of Jamaica, shifts the weight of the music away from the expected downbeat, striking instead on the third beat of the measure and leaving the first beat open, like a held breath before release. This subtle defiance of musical convention and gravity draws the body into a sway rather than a stomp, creating a hypnotic, almost meditative groove. Rooted in the ceremonial Nyabinghi drumming of Rastafarian tradition and brought to global prominence by Bob Marley and The Wailers, the one drop rhythm carries a primal pulse—an easy, swaying heartbeat that grounds the spirit while setting it free, making it nearly impossible to resist moving along.

Jamaica: Small Island, Global Giant

When Gustavo learned that Jamaica, the birthplace of reggae, was smaller than most U.S. states, he was stunned. “So small?” he repeated. Yes. Small in size but enormous in influence. Jamaica, home to fewer than 3 million people and another 3 million or so overseas, has always punched above its weight class on the global stage—whether in sports, politics, or music. One cannot mention superstars like Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Notorious B.I.G., Will.i.am, Busta Rhymes, or even former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris without nodding to their Jamaican heritage. Jamaicans, it seems, are everywhere.

Reggae as Protest, Poetry, and Global Soundtrack

But nowhere is Jamaica’s global impact more striking than in music. From ska and rocksteady to the birth of reggae in the late 1960s, the island’s musical evolution has left a lasting cultural imprint. Also rooted in anti-colonial resistance and spiritual consciousness, reggae grew as both protest and poetry—a soundtrack for liberation, identity, and hope.

The Honourable Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley, OM, arguably Jamaica’s most celebrated son, transcended the role of musician to become a global icon whose voice carried the soul of a nation to every corner of the earth. His song catalog— including Redemption Song, One Love, No Woman, No Cry—were not simply hits; they became rallying cries for unity, freedom, and resilience, resonating from the streets of Kingston to the steps of parliaments, from festival grounds to protest lines. Marley’s music did more than top charts—it bridged cultures, ignited movements, and etched his message of peace and resistance into the collective consciousness of generations worldwide. And while Marley remains the most recognized face of reggae, the genre’s impact extends far beyond him. His legacy continues to echo through time, with Legend—his greatest hits compilation—ranked by TIME and Rolling Stone as one of the greatest albums of all time. Marley’s voice, message, and music have shaped not just reggae, but global consciousness—making him one of the most influential artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. His impact spans culture, politics, and fashion, with his image and ideals embraced worldwide as symbols of resistance, unity, and unwavering hope.

Reggae as a Global Industry

Reggae music isn’t just cultural; it’s commercial too. In 2018, reggae and dancehall generated hundreds of millions in global revenue through live performances, streaming, licensing, and merchandise. Reggae festivals dot the globe—from Reggae Sun Ska in France to Rototom Sunsplash in Spain and Rebel Salute in Jamaica—drawing audiences in the tens of thousands. In Germany, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and beyond, reggae is not just enjoyed—it’s embedded into the fabric of the local music scenes.

Streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music regularly feature curated reggae playlists, while TikTok trends often emerge from remixed “riddims”. Even international pop stars borrow from reggae’s cadence—think of Drake’s Controlla, Beyoncé’s Baby Boy, Rihanna’s Man Down, or Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Behind the scenes, Jamaican producers, writers, and instrumentalists remain vital contributors to these global hits.

The business opportunities born from reggae are expanding: music tourism, fashion, cannabis partnerships, wellness retreats inspired by natural living, and even intellectual property licensing for advertisements and film soundtracks. Reggae is no longer confined to dusty niche record shops—it’s a vibrant economic engine still gaining momentum.

Reggae Across the Americas

For all the inroads gained globally, Jamaicans often underestimate reggae’s reach. In Latin America, it has become a second skin. Panama, Mexico, and Brazil boast vibrant Reggae and Reggaetón scenes, where Caribbean rhythms mix with local styles. Artists like Cultura Profética in Puerto Rico and Los Cafres in Argentina blend reggae with Spanish lyrics and socially conscious themes, creating music that mirrors Marley’s message for a new generation.

Julian Marley performing in Brazil

Europe’s Deep Connection

In Europe, reggae enjoys both mainstream and subcultural acclaim. The UK’s love affair with reggae dates to the Windrush Generation, when Caribbean immigrants brought their sound systems to the streets of London and Birmingham. From the Reggae Philharmonic Orchestra to underground dub clubs, the genre remains a cultural mainstay. France has become one of the largest European consumers of reggae, while in Germany, festivals attract tens of thousands annually.

In Australia, reggae has been adopted by Indigenous communities as a tool for storytelling, resistance, and healing. Groups like No Fixed Address and Yabu Band have fused reggae with Aboriginal culture to produce deeply moving music rooted in shared struggle and solidarity.

Africa: Reggae’s Spiritual Homecoming

Reggae’s inroads into Africa run deep, resonating not just musically but spiritually and politically. From Nigeria to South Africa, Ghana to Ethiopia, reggae has long been embraced as a soundtrack of resistance, unity, and Pan-African pride. The messages of Marley, Peter Tosh, and Burning Spear found fertile ground in post-colonial Africa, where struggles for justice and self-determination mirrored those of the Caribbean. Marley’s 1980 performance in Zimbabwe, celebrating the country’s independence, remains iconic—a symbol of reggae’s alignment with liberation movements. Today, African reggae artists like Alpha Blondy (Ivory Coast), Lucky Dube (South Africa), and Tiken Jah Fakoly (Mali) have carried the torch, blending reggae with local languages, rhythms, and issues. Reggae’s heartbeat echoes across the continent, not as an imported genre, but as a reclaimed voice of African identity and empowerment.

Modern Bridges Between Jamaica and Africa

In recent years, contemporary reggae artists have deepened their connection with Africa, not just through their music but through purposeful tours, collaborations, and cultural exchanges. Bands like Morgan Heritage—often referred to as “The Royal Family of Reggae”—have headlined major African festivals, performed in countries like Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria, and even launched pan-African projects that promote unity and entrepreneurship. Their 2019 single Africa x Jamaica, featuring Diamond Platnumz and Stonebwoy, symbolized a musical bridge between the Caribbean and the continent. Other artists such as Chronixx, Jesse Royal, and Kabaka Pyramid have also toured across Africa, engaging with local audiences and affirming reggae’s African roots. These interactions reflect a growing cultural synergy, with reggae not only celebrating African heritage but actively participating in its artistic renaissance.

The New Generation of Reggae and Dancehall

Though Marley remains the icon, the torch has long since been passed. Artists like Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Koffee, Protoje, and Shenseea have diversified reggae’s reach and tone. In the past year alone this writer has been to shows headlined by Etana and Barrington Levy in the US nation’s capital. Reggae is alive and well. Dancehall, the more aggressive and beat-heavy younger reggae sibling, has carved its own global space. Shaggy’s 2000 hit It Wasn’t Me topped charts worldwide, and Sean Paul became a fixture in international collaborations, further blurring genre lines and expanding reggae’s commercial viability.

Dancehall’s Global Power: The Vybz Kartel Effect

Perhaps the most controversial figure in dancehall, Vybz Kartel continues to prove that the global appetite for the genre is stronger than ever. His long-awaited return to the stage has solidified his status as a worldwide powerhouse. From the electrifying Freedom Street concert at Jamaica’s National Stadium on New Year’s Eve 2024, to consecutive sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center—grossing over $8 million and attracting more than 31,000 fans—Kartel’s influence is undeniable. His South Florida performance at Amerant Bank Arena, featuring surprise appearances by DJ Khaled, Offset, and Wayne Wonder, underscored his broad crossover appeal. Now, with a high-profile December concert planned at Ghana’s Accra Sports Stadium, Kartel is set to extend his dominance into Africa, confirming dancehall’s expanding global footprint.

The Universality of Reggae

To understand reggae’s universality is to understand its DNA. It is protest music, yes—but it is also love music. It is spiritual and sensual, revolutionary and romantic. It carries the heartbeat of a people and yet speaks to anyone who’s ever needed comfort, courage, or clarity.

Jamaica has given the world more than just a genre—it gave a gift. A vibration. A lifeline. In Gustavo’s Uber, reggae wasn’t just background music—it was the bridge. Between language and silence, between cultures and continents.

For a country so small, Jamaica’s voice is tremendous. And reggae, born from its soul, will never be confined. It lives in playlists and parliaments, protests and parties, catwalks and cathedrals. It is the sound of resistance and resilience, the music of lovers and fighters alike.

The truth is, we will never fully measure the reach of reggae because its power isn’t in numbers—it’s in how deeply it moves us.

One love. One heart. Let’s get together and feel alright.

