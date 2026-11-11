For Jamaican Oshin Lawrence, a career in corporate Jamaica seemed like a natural progression after university. But an opportunity to teach in China in 2019 took her life in an entirely different direction. Seven years later, the Trench Town native is still living and teaching in Hangzhou, having adapted to a new language, culture and way of life thousands of miles from home.

In this episode of Jamaicans to the World, Lawrence joins host Xavier Murphy to share her journey, the experiences that have shaped her life abroad and some of the cultural differences and technological advances that continue to surprise her.

Trench Town Born and Raised

Born and raised in the Jungle community of Trench Town, also known as Arnett Gardens, Lawrence attended Central Branch Primary School before moving on to Holy Childhood High School.

She later studied operations management and marketing at the University of the West Indies before beginning her career in the corporate sector.

Her professional journey included an internship at Sagicor, where she subsequently secured employment and worked for approximately a year and a half.

Lawrence had already developed an interest in international travel. A previous Work and Travel experience in the United States had given her a taste of life outside Jamaica, and when an opportunity arose to teach in China, she decided to pursue it.

With assistance from a contact through her church and a recruiter, she secured a teaching position and relocated to China in October 2019.

Building a New Life in Hangzhou

Lawrence settled in Hangzhou, a major city in eastern China, not far from Shanghai. What began as an opportunity to work and experience another country has developed into a long-term chapter of her life.

Through her work and experiences outside the classroom, she has had opportunities to build friendships, travel and become familiar with local customs.

One of the more interesting aspects of her experience has been how people in China respond to her Jamaican identity. Despite the distance between the two countries, Jamaica is familiar to many through the international popularity of Bob Marley and Usain Bolt.

Being a Black woman in China has also brought some unfamiliar encounters. Lawrence recalls attracting attention from strangers, including people who stare, request photographs or express curiosity about her hair. While some interactions have been friendly and amusing, others have been uncomfortable.

Beyond these cultural differences, she has adjusted to the practicalities of daily life, including commuting, cycling, using public transportation and managing the cost of living.

Living in China has also given her opportunities to travel throughout Asia, visiting Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia.

A Massive Culture Shock

Adjusting to life in China has meant becoming familiar with a different language, cuisine, social customs and everyday routines. For Lawrence, some of the most striking differences have emerged through ordinary experiences, from the food she eats to the technology she encounters.

Among the Chinese dishes she has come to enjoy are jiaozi, traditional dumplings, and beef noodles. She also discusses the challenges of caring for her hair and finding suitable products in a country where her hair type is less common.

Technology has been another eye-opening aspect of life in China. Lawrence describes seeing robot dogs at the primary school where she works, robotic security devices and automated coffee service. She also discusses the introduction of artificial intelligence and robotics into educational settings, offering a glimpse of how technology is becoming part of everyday life.

Despite the initial adjustments, Lawrence has developed friendships and a social network that have helped her feel at home. Learning Mandarin and immersing herself in local culture have also been important parts of adapting to an environment vastly different from the Jamaica she grew up in.

Advice for Jamaicans Considering Life Abroad

After seven years in China, Lawrence understands the importance of being open to unfamiliar experiences and making the most of opportunities abroad.

Her advice to Jamaicans interested in living or working overseas is to build connections, embrace new experiences and immerse themselves in the culture of their host country rather than limiting themselves to what is familiar.

Her journey illustrates how an opportunity to experience another country can open the door to an entirely unexpected chapter in life.

Watch Oshin Lawrence’s full interview on Jamaicans to the World to hear more about her experiences living and teaching in China, and follow her journey on Instagram at @oshinlawrence_.

Discover more episodes of Jamaicans to the World and other series featuring Jamaicans abroad on the Jamaicans.com YouTube channel. Subscribe for more stories of Jamaicans making their mark around the world.

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