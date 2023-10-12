Photos: Most Adorable Revelers at 2023 Miami Carnival in Broward, Florda

Miami Carnival 2023 was a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, resonating with the pulsating rhythms of soca music. A thoughtful addition of the event lineup was Junior Carnival that allowed younger Caribbean revelers to join the festivities. They came out in their numbers at the Central Broward Regional Park. It was a pleasure to witness colorful costumes and floats, each narrating a story of the heritage of each child decorated in their own miniature splendor.

Here are some photo highlights captured by Artist Adrienne Chadwick for you to relive the moments.

Photo – Adrienne Chadwick