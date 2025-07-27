Reggae Legends Bob Marley and Toots Among Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 1975

Four reggae albums that helped shape the sound of 1975 are being recognized by Rolling Stone as part of the magazine’s curated list of the 75 Best Albums of 1975. The list includes celebrated projects from Bob Marley & the Wailers, Toots and The Maytals, Burning Spear, and Lee “Scratch” Perry, affirming reggae’s growing global influence during that era.

At #6 is Funky Kingston by Toots and The Maytals. Described as a soulful mix of roots reggae and American rhythm and blues, this album became a gateway for many listeners discovering reggae for the first time. Produced by Chris Blackwell and recorded in Kingston and London, it features well-loved songs like Pressure Drop and Time Tough. The album also ranked #344 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list in 2020.

Coming in at #18 is Live! by Bob Marley and the Wailers. Recorded in July 1975 at London’s Lyceum Theatre, it captures Marley’s explosive stage presence. The album includes hits like No Woman, No Cry, Get Up Stand Up, and I Shot the Sheriff. Released by Island Records, Live! has earned gold and platinum certifications in several countries, proving its lasting impact on music fans worldwide.

Burning Spear’s Marcus Garvey is listed at #21. Often called one of the most politically charged reggae albums of its time, the 10-track project speaks to Black identity and Pan-Africanism. Produced by Lawrence Lindo and featuring legendary musicians like Tyrone Downie and Earl “Chinna” Smith, the album stands out with tracks like Slavery Days and Red, Green and Gold.

Lee “Scratch” Perry and his studio band The Upsetters also appear on the list at #50 with Revolution Dub. Recorded at Perry’s famous Black Ark Studio in Kingston, the album is considered a standout in dub reggae, known for its experimental sound and deep rhythms. Tracks like Bush Weed and Own Man show Perry’s unique production style, which would influence decades of music across genres.

These albums not only defined a pivotal year in reggae history, but they also helped to shape reggae’s international journey. Funky Kingston even earned a spot on Jazz & Pop magazine’s Best Albums of 1975, highlighting how Jamaican music was gaining ground in the U.S. and beyond.

Rolling Stone released the list in April 2025, but the impact of these albums continues to echo today. As reggae continues to inspire new generations, these works serve as a reminder of the genre’s roots, depth, and global reach.