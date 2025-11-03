Stop Ruining Jerk Chicken — Chef Reece Shares the 4 Things You Must Do

Chef Reece, born Travis Reece in Kingston and raised in St. Elizabeth, is a chef whose cooking style was shaped by his upbringing in Jamaica. He learned to work with livestock and ground provisions from a young age on his grandmother’s farm, where he also developed a natural interest in food. After migrating to the United States, he began selling lunch plates while working in food-related jobs, which later led him to open Chef Reece Kitchen in Florida — a restaurant known for Jamaican dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and peas, and his popular “Mac Reece.”

Chef Reece will be serving his dishes at the Jamaican Jerk Festival in South Florida. Ahead of his appearance, we asked him to share the four keys to making great jerk chicken at home. Below are his tips.

1. Scotch Bonnet Peppers

They provide that signature fiery heat and fruity flavor that defines jerk. No other pepper matches the balance of spice and sweetness that Scotch Bonnets bring.

2. Allspice (Pimento)

This is the soul of jerk seasoning.. warm, aromatic, and slightly sweet. It ties together the savory, smoky, and spicy elements, giving jerk its distinct depth.

3. Thyme

Adds a fresh, earthy, and slightly minty note that balances the richness of the meat and the heat of the peppers. It’s one of the main herbs in Jamaican cooking.

4. Love Seasoning & Time to Marinate

Love Seasoning brings a savory backbone that enhances all the other spices, but the real magic happens when you let it marinate. Allowing the chicken to soak in those bold flavors for at least 24 hours deepens the taste, making every bite tender, juicy, and packed with love.

Chef Reece’s approach is based on experience rather than shortcuts. He keeps the process simple, true to Jamaican cooking, and driven by ingredients that define the culture. Jerk is not a quick dish. The marination step, as he highlights, is not optional if you want real Jamaican Jerk flavor.