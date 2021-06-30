The Jamaican Flag Color Guide (Hex, RGB & CMYK Codes)

Jamaica has 3 colors in their national flag which are Gold, Green, and Black. The Hex, RGB and CMYK codes are in the table below.

Fun Fact

The Jamaican flag is the only national flag in the world that doesn’t incorporate the colors red, white, or blue

The Meaning of the Colors

“The sunshine, the land is green, and the people are strong and bold” is the symbolism of the colours of the flag. GOLD represents the natural wealth and beauty of sunlight; GREEN represents hope and agricultural resources; BLACK represents the strength and creativity of the people. The original symbolism, however, was “Hardships there are, but the land is green, and the sun shineth”, where BLACK represented the hardships being faced.

NAME INFORMATION COLOR Gold Hex FFB81C

RGB 255, 184, 28

RGB Percent 100%, 72%, 11%

CMY 0.0000, 0.2784, 0.8902

Pantone 1235 C Green Hex 007749

RGB 0, 119, 73

RGB Percent 0%, 47%, 29%

CMY 1.0000, 0.5333, 0.7137

Pantone 3415 C Black Hex 2D2926

RGB 45, 41, 38

RGB Percent 18%, 16%, 15%

CMY 0.8235, 0.8392, 0.8510

Pantone Black C

Code for The Use of The Jamaican Flag – Source JIS

• The Flag is to be regarded as the sacred emblem of the nation to be paid due reverence and devotion by all its citizens.

• The Flag should never be allowed to touch the ground or floor.

• The Flag should not be flown or used for purely decorative purposes on anything that is for temporary use and likely to be discarded, except on State occasions. Official sanction should be obtained from the Office of the Prime Minister prior to using the image or representation of the National Flag.

• It should never have placed on it, any mark, insignia, letter, word, number, figure or drawing of any kind.

• The Flag should never be smaller than any other flag flown at the same time.

• When the Flag becomes worn, dilapidated, is torn, or no longer suitable for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning privately.

• No other flag should be placed above or to the right of the Jamaican Flag, except at Foreign Embassies, Consulates, and Missions.

• Except at Foreign Embassies, Consulates, and Missions, no foreign flags may be flown publicly, unless the Flag of Jamaica is also flown.

• The Flag, when carried in procession with another flag or flags, should be on the marching right, or if there is a line of flags, in front of the centre of that line.

• The Flag should not be draped over vehicles of any sort, except on Military, Police, and State occasions.

• The Flag should not be used as embellishment on any object nor should it be used as

decorative patches or adornments on clothing, headgear, etcetera.

• The Flag should be flown in or near every Polling Station on Election Day.

• The Flag should be flown at half-mast as a sign of official mourning when so declared by the Office of the Prime Minister for a period determined by that Office. The half-mast position is approximately the ‘hoist’ or width (short side) of the flag below the peak of the flagpole and not halfway down.

• The Flag, when flown at half-mast, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered slowly to the half-mast position. It should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered.

• During the ceremony of hoisting or lowering the Flag or when the Flag is passing in a parade or in a review, all persons present should face the Flag and stand at attention. Men should remove their hats. Persons in uniform should salute.

Photo: 123rf