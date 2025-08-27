The Jamaican-Led Drone Show That Transformed the New York City Skyline for Jordan Brand

New York City has seen its fair share of big moments, but few spectacles have left an impression like the recent drone show staged for Jordan Brand’s The One basketball finals. At the close of the tournament, the skies over the East River lit up as more than 3,000 drones formed dazzling patterns, including Michael Jordan’s iconic pose, creating a live mural above the Brooklyn Bridge.

The show was executed by LunaLite Drone Show Technologies, a company co-founded by Jamaican Adrian Allen and Panamanian entrepreneur Arturo Lorde. The event quickly became the talk of the city, with countless New Yorkers capturing the spectacle on their phones and sharing it across social media platforms.

The Drone Show That Stopped the City

The breathtaking display wasn’t just a technical achievement—it was a cultural moment. Tourists and locals alike stopped in their tracks as drones filled the night sky with synchronized formations. Many described it as one of the most memorable visual moments they had ever seen in the city.

On Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), videos of the show spread rapidly. Clips of the glowing drones forming Jordan Brand symbols and iconic silhouettes reached millions of views within hours, making it not just an event but a viral sensation.

The Creative Vision Behind the Project

To make the Jordan Brand finals stand apart, advertising agency Wieden & Kennedy was tasked with creating something never before attempted by a brand in New York City. They connected with No Gods No Masters (NGNM), who then partnered with LunaLite Drone Show Technologies to deliver an unprecedented drone light show.

This collaboration brought together creativity, innovation, and technology at the highest level. The result was a seamless fusion of branding and artistry, setting a new benchmark for live experiences in the city.

A Jamaican Co-Founder at the Helm

For Adrian Allen, LunaLite’s Jamaican-born CEO and creative director, the show was about more than technology. It represented teamwork, resilience, and breaking boundaries. Reflecting on the moment, Allen shared with the Jamaicans.com team:

“Tears came to my eyes knowing we made history by flying 3,000 drones over the East River in partnership with Nike and the Jordan Brand. This was something no one thought was possible—not even the city of New York. But with relentless teamwork, sacrifice, and belief in our vision, we delivered a moment that will live in the hearts of many for a very long time. I am so proud of the entire LunaLite team.”

Behind the Scenes: How the Vision Came Alive

Pulling off such a large-scale show in New York City wasn’t easy. The LunaLite team worked alongside Amazing Drone Shows, combining fleets and expertise to make the project possible. The challenge wasn’t just technical—it was also about logistics, timing, and safety in one of the busiest cities in the world.

Yet the execution was flawless. Drones moved with precision, transforming the night sky into a canvas that celebrated both basketball culture and the spirit of innovation. From the East River waterfront, the audience could see a perfect blend of sports legacy and modern technology.

Social Media Buzz and Global Recognition

The Jordan Brand drone show quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of The One finals. While the tournament itself showcased rising basketball talent from around the world, it was the drone show that captured the imagination of a wider audience.

Posts from bystanders flooded social feeds, drawing praise not only for the spectacle but also for the creativity it represented. Many users commented that the display was “next level” and set a new standard for live brand activations in the city.

LunaLite’s Global Footprint

LunaLite Drone Show Technologies has already built a reputation as a leader in aerial light displays across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. But this show in New York stands as one of its most ambitious achievements to date.

The company is known for merging storytelling with cutting-edge drone technology, crafting experiences that leave a lasting impression. This project with Jordan Brand has positioned LunaLite at the forefront of how brands can use the sky itself as a stage.