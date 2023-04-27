The Top 10 Reggae Songs from 1972

Sounds from the early days of Reggae focused on sound, and the phrasing of words performed. When artists like Peter Austin and Bruce Ruffin sang, you felt the words as much as you heard what they were singing. 1972 is included in the Golden Era when Reggae focused on love and being in love.

Max Romeo – Are You Sure

Chosen Few – Ebony Eyes

Peter Austin – A Man Needs a Woman

Bruce Ruffin – Mad About You

Sir Harry – Apples to Apples

Big Youth – Ace Ninety Skank

Hudson All-Stars – Reggae Limbo

Bongo Les and Bunny – Feel Good

Dennis Alcapone – The Sky’s The Limit

