The Top 10 Reggae Songs from 1972

Sounds from the early days of Reggae focused on sound, and the phrasing of words performed. When artists like Peter Austin and Bruce Ruffin sang, you felt the words as much as you heard what they were singing. 1972 is included in the Golden Era when Reggae focused on love and being in love.
Max Romeo – Are You Sure
Chosen Few – Ebony Eyes
Peter Austin – A Man Needs a Woman
Bruce Ruffin – Mad About You
Sir Harry – Apples to Apples
Big Youth – Ace Ninety Skank
Hudson All-Stars – Reggae Limbo
Bongo Les and Bunny – Feel Good
Dennis Alcapone – The Sky’s The Limit
