This Jamaican American Basketball Star Could Be the #1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

AJ Dybantsa, a talented 18-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts, is turning heads across the basketball world—and now, Jamaica is paying close attention. With deep Jamaican roots through his mother, Chelsea, Dybantsa is not only the top high school basketball player in the United States but also the projected #1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His recent visit to Jamaica has sparked hope, pride, and conversations about the future of basketball on the island.

From Massachusetts to the World Stage

Born on January 29, 2007, Anicet “AJ” Dybantsa Jr. has been making headlines since his freshman year in high school. He began his basketball career at Saint Sebastian’s School in Massachusetts, where he averaged 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. After standout seasons at both Prolific Prep in California and now Utah Prep Academy, he reclassified to the 2025 class and committed to Brigham Young University (BYU).

Despite receiving offers from top programs like Duke, Alabama, and North Carolina, Dybantsa shocked the basketball world by choosing BYU. His decision marks a historic moment for the school, making him their highest-ranked basketball recruit ever.

Giving Back to His Jamaican Roots

In June 2025, Dybantsa traveled to Jamaica, not just for vacation, but to connect with his roots and give back. His mother is from Hanover, and the trip was organized in partnership with Nike, the Bob Marley Foundation, and the Jamaica Basketball Association.

Dybantsa handed out basketball shoes and equipment, visited primary schools, and even played pick-up games with local youth. Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley and a key figure in Jamaican sports development, helped coordinate the visit as part of her new role as ambassador for Jamaican basketball.

Speaking about the impact of Dybantsa’s visit, Marley said, “The kids were so happy to see him… same color, same hair, same eyes. And he is what he is—a rising star.”

A Future with Jamaica Basketball?

Dybantsa hasn’t ruled out the possibility of representing Jamaica in international competition. While he’s currently a member of the USA national team—winning gold medals at both the FIBA U17 World Cup and the U16 Americas Championship—his Jamaican heritage has opened the door for future opportunities.

“I want to see the game grow in Jamaica,” Dybantsa said during his visit. “Being able to come here and help inspire the kids—it means a lot.”

That sentiment has energized the local basketball scene. With Jamaica aiming to qualify for upcoming FIBA tournaments, Cedella Marley believes that athletes like Dybantsa can be a part of a larger movement to elevate Jamaican basketball globally.

AJ Dybantsa giving back in Jamaica

A Rising Brand on and off the Court

What makes AJ Dybantsa stand out isn’t just his talent—it’s his ability to connect across cultures. In the same month he visited Jamaica, he also appeared at the Monaco Grand Prix, mingling with the Red Bull Racing Team. His global presence and marketability make him a valuable asset for sponsors and teams looking to build their brand.

According to 247Sports, “Dybantsa has avoided many of the pitfalls of early stardom by consistently improving his game at each step.” Analysts expect that his transition to college basketball at BYU will be the next major test before he enters the NBA in 2026.

What’s Next for Dybantsa?

BYU’s upcoming schedule includes matchups with UConn, Wisconsin, and Villanova—giving Dybantsa the platform to showcase his skills on national TV. These games will offer fans a first look at what many believe will be the next big name in basketball.

If Dybantsa does go #1 in the NBA Draft, he could become the first player of Jamaican heritage to do so. And if he ever wears Jamaica’s colors on the world stage, it could be a turning point for basketball on the island.

One thing is clear: AJ Dybantsa’s journey is just getting started—and Jamaica is watching.

Photo -AJ Dybantsa Instagram