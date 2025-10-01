Born just five minutes apart in the quiet district of Grange Hill, Westmoreland, Tina and Tia Clayton have grown into two of Jamaica’s brightest sprinting prospects. Identical twins at the highest level of athletics are a rarity, but the Claytons have turned their shared talent into a remarkable journey that has carried them from school competitions to the threshold of global stardom.

The Claytons’ journey began well before their teenage years. At just nine years old, they were already making an impression at the JTA/Sagicor National Primary Schools Championships. Among the spectators was Michael Dyke, head coach of Edwin Allen High, who instantly recognised their potential. “I saw them competing in the under-nine category,” Dyke remembered. “From there, I spoke to their mother about joining my programme at Edwin Allen when the time was right.”

When the twins eventually moved from Westmoreland to Frankfield, Clarendon, to train under Coach Dyke, their impact was immediate. On February 26, 2019, Tia stunned the track world with a blistering 11.37 seconds (+1.7 m/s) at the Digicel Central Championships, setting a new world U15 best. Barely a month later, Tina went even faster, clocking 11.27 seconds (+1.4 m/s) to defeat her sister in their first head-to-head showdown at “Champs,” the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

Tina described that victory as “a special moment and my most memorable win to date,” having dropped down to the 100m. What many might mistake for sibling rivalry is, in fact, the key to their success. Both admit they push each other harder than anyone else. “I am not going to allow her to beat me and she feels the same way,” laughed Tia. For Tina, the joy lies in sharing the podium: “To know that my twin sister is in the race and we finish 1-2 is always a great feeling.”

The twins are often indistinguishable on the track except in the 4x100m relay where their roles are fixed — Tina usually powering down the back straight while Tia anchors the team. Originally more inclined to the 200m, Tina has built a 17–8 lead in their 100m battles, though she insists she has no strong preference between the two sprints. Tia, on the other hand, has always claimed the 100m as her own. Now, with their careers advancing, both have set their sights firmly on the blue-ribbon distance.

Their first real clash at “Champs” ended in disappointment. The twins had hoped to sweep the top two spots, but Tia was disqualified for a false start. Tina, however, steadied herself and stormed to victory in 11.38 seconds (-2.1 m/s), her best time of the season. “I was very disappointed at the start,” Tina admitted. “I was expecting to finish second behind my sister as that’s her favourite event. When she got disqualified, I knew I had to do it for her.”

For the Claytons, few figures loom larger than Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The multiple World and two-time Olympic champion has been a constant source of inspiration. “She’s a lady that inspires a lot of young athletes,” Tina explained. “Fraser-Pryce has set a trend for us to follow; she always shows that it’s not about winning at all cost, but about getting back up after setbacks and redeeming yourself.”

Behind the Claytons’ rise has been a foundation of strong mentorship. They credit their mother — a sprinting prodigy in her youth — and longtime coach Michael Dyke for nurturing their talent. That support carried Tina to back-to-back World U20 titles in Nairobi and Cali, while both sisters made the bold move to leave school early and join the MVP Track Club. It proved decisive: Tia reached the Paris Olympic final, and Tina captured the national 100m title in 2025, signalling their readiness for senior stardom.

Their breakthrough on the senior stage came at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where the twins firmly announced themselves among Jamaica’s rising sprinting elite. Tina delivered the performance of her career in the women’s 100m final, taking silver in a personal best 10.76 seconds — a time that tied her with Veronica Campbell-Brown as the sixth-fastest Jamaican of all time.

Tia, despite battling injuries earlier in the season, showed her resilience by clocking a personal best of 10.82 and helping secure Jamaica’s silver medal in the 4x100m relay. That race also produced one of the most symbolic moments of the championships, as the baton was passed to the sisters by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in her farewell appearance. More than a simple exchange, it felt like a generational handover — the legendary Fraser-Pryce entrusting Jamaica’s sprinting future to the “Twin Turbo.”

With endorsements from veteran coaches and the guidance of MVP Track Club under Stephen Francis, the Clayton twins are now seen not simply as promising youngsters, but as the fastest Jamaicans of 2025 and legitimate heirs to the island’s storied sprinting tradition. Their determination to build a legacy together ensures that their journey, both individually and as a pair, is only just beginning.

This article is published in partnership with Jamaica Sports 876 as part of their digital magazine series “Triumph in Tokyo”, covering stories and insights from the 2025 World Championships. Click here to explore the full digi-zine.