Sports
Jamaica Dominates: Most International High Schools at Penn Relays 2024
Staff Writer
6 hours ago

The 2024 Penn Relays, held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on April 25-27, 2024, showcased the prowess of Jamaica’s high school track and field teams, with an impressive 47 schools participating, the largest international contingent at the event. Among the more than 15,000 participants from around the globe, Jamaica stood out, known for producing world-class track and field athletes.

Jamaica’s representation at the 2024 Penn Relays included teams from renowned schools such as Calabar, Kingston College, Jamaica College, and Edwin Allen, among others. These schools have a rich history of producing top athletes who have gone on to excel in international competitions, including the Olympics.

The 2024 Penn Relays also featured teams from other countries, including the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the event’s international appeal. With its rich history spanning nearly 130 years, the Penn Relays has become a prestigious event that attracts top talent from around the world.

Jamaica’s dominance at the 2024 Penn Relays underscored the island nation’s reputation as a powerhouse in track and field. The success of Jamaican high school teams at the event further solidified the country’s position as a breeding ground for future track and field stars, continuing its legacy of excellence in the sport.

List of Jamaican High Schools Competing in the 2024 Penn Relays:

  1. Alpha Academy – Kingston
  2. Alphansus Davis – Clarendon
  3. Ardenne – Kingston
  4. B.B. Coke – St. Elizabeth
  5. Bellefield – Mandeville
  6. Bridgeport – St. Catherine
  7. Calabar – Kingston
  8. Camperdown – Kingston
  9. Clarendon – Chapleton
  10. Cornwall Coll – St. James
  11. Denbigh – May Pen
  12. Edwin Allen – Clarendon
  13. Excelsior – Kingston
  14. Foga Road – Kingston
  15. Gaynstead – Kingston
  16. Herbert Morrison – Montego Bay
  17. Holmwood Tech – Christiana
  18. Holy Childhood – Kingston
  19. Hydel – St. Catherine
  20. Immaculate Conception – Kingston
  21. Jamaica College – Kingston
  22. Kellits – Clarendon
  23. Kingston College – East Kingston
  24. Lacovia – St. Elizabeth
  25. Maggotty – Maggotty
  26. Manchester – Mandeville
  27. Merl Grove – Kingston
  28. Mona – Kingston
  29. Mount Alvernia – Montego Bay
  30. Munro College – St. Elizabeth
  31. Muschett – Trelawny
  32. Papine – Kingston
  33. Petersfield – Westmoreland
  34. Port Antonio – Port Antonio
  35. Rhodes Hall – Hanover
  36. St. Andrew – Kingston
  37. St. Catherine – St. Catherine
  38. St. Elizabeth Tech – Santa Cruz
  39. St. George’s – Kingston
  40. St. Jago – St. Catherine
  41. St. Mary – Highgate
  42. Tacius Golding – St. Catherine
  43. The Queen’s School – Kingston
  44. Vere Technical – Clarendon
  45. William Knibb – Trelawny
  46. Wolmer’s Boys – Kingston
  47. Wolmer’s Girls – Kingston

