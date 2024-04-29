Jamaica Dominates: Most International High Schools at Penn Relays 2024

The 2024 Penn Relays, held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on April 25-27, 2024, showcased the prowess of Jamaica’s high school track and field teams, with an impressive 47 schools participating, the largest international contingent at the event. Among the more than 15,000 participants from around the globe, Jamaica stood out, known for producing world-class track and field athletes.
Jamaica’s representation at the 2024 Penn Relays included teams from renowned schools such as Calabar, Kingston College, Jamaica College, and Edwin Allen, among others. These schools have a rich history of producing top athletes who have gone on to excel in international competitions, including the Olympics.
The 2024 Penn Relays also featured teams from other countries, including the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the event’s international appeal. With its rich history spanning nearly 130 years, the Penn Relays has become a prestigious event that attracts top talent from around the world.
Jamaica’s dominance at the 2024 Penn Relays underscored the island nation’s reputation as a powerhouse in track and field. The success of Jamaican high school teams at the event further solidified the country’s position as a breeding ground for future track and field stars, continuing its legacy of excellence in the sport.
List of Jamaican High Schools Competing in the 2024 Penn Relays:
- Alpha Academy – Kingston
- Alphansus Davis – Clarendon
- Ardenne – Kingston
- B.B. Coke – St. Elizabeth
- Bellefield – Mandeville
- Bridgeport – St. Catherine
- Calabar – Kingston
- Camperdown – Kingston
- Clarendon – Chapleton
- Cornwall Coll – St. James
- Denbigh – May Pen
- Edwin Allen – Clarendon
- Excelsior – Kingston
- Foga Road – Kingston
- Gaynstead – Kingston
- Herbert Morrison – Montego Bay
- Holmwood Tech – Christiana
- Holy Childhood – Kingston
- Hydel – St. Catherine
- Immaculate Conception – Kingston
- Jamaica College – Kingston
- Kellits – Clarendon
- Kingston College – East Kingston
- Lacovia – St. Elizabeth
- Maggotty – Maggotty
- Manchester – Mandeville
- Merl Grove – Kingston
- Mona – Kingston
- Mount Alvernia – Montego Bay
- Munro College – St. Elizabeth
- Muschett – Trelawny
- Papine – Kingston
- Petersfield – Westmoreland
- Port Antonio – Port Antonio
- Rhodes Hall – Hanover
- St. Andrew – Kingston
- St. Catherine – St. Catherine
- St. Elizabeth Tech – Santa Cruz
- St. George’s – Kingston
- St. Jago – St. Catherine
- St. Mary – Highgate
- Tacius Golding – St. Catherine
- The Queen’s School – Kingston
- Vere Technical – Clarendon
- William Knibb – Trelawny
- Wolmer’s Boys – Kingston
- Wolmer’s Girls – Kingston
