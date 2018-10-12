Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending October 12th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS SAYS JAMAICA NEEDS TO INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that it is important for the nation to make more investments in its infrastructure, including a new building for Parliament. Such investment would illustrate the fact that the Jamaican people are serious about development. Holness made his remarks at the opening of the Houses of Parliament Design Exhibition at the Jamaica Conference Center in Kingston. Holness added that after 56 years of independence, it is time for citizens to reinvest themselves in the country. He went on to note the “old and creaking” facilities of Jamaica and referred to himself as “The Builder.”

HARRY BELAFONTE TO RECEIVE NATIONAL HONORS AT KING’S HOUSE

Harry Belafonte, actor, singer, songwriter, and social activist, will be among those receiving recognition by Jamaica at the 2018 National Honors and Awards ceremony on October 15, 2018, at King’s House. Belafonte will receive the country’s highest award, the Order of Merit (OM) in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field of music. A total of 206 individuals will receive national honors at the ceremony.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

JAMAICA’S PRIME MINISTER PLEDGES SUPPORT TO HAITI FOLLOWING EARTHQUAKE

After 15 people died and some 600 more were injured in the earthquake that struck Haiti on October 6, 2018, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, pledged to provide aid to the country. The earthquake, which measured 5.9 in magnitude, was not as strong as the devastating event that occurred in 2010, but Haitians in the city of Port de Paix in the northern part of the country were still enormously impacted by the shaking as buildings collapsed and people were crushed. The quake shocked many in the Caribbean as its tremors were felt in the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Aftershocks continued through Sunday and a second quake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was identified on Sunday night.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN DIASPORA CONCERNED ABOUT CRIME, BUT WARNS AGAINST LABELING EVERYONE AS CRIMINALS

One of the leading voices of the Jamaican Diaspora, Irwine Clare, former chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board for the northeastern region of the United States, has responded to remarks from Jamaican government Senator Kerensia Morrison, noting that the shipment of funds and ammunition found in Kingston was not representative of all Jamaicans living overseas. According to Clare, this does not represent the Diaspora and to think that people in the Diaspora are supporting what he called “the scourge on our society” is “despicable” and “frightening.” There are patriotic Jamaicans living overseas who are upset and “very made” about the criminal activities on the home island, Clare said, and cautioned against remarks that suggested those living away from the island are contributing its crime problems.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

MORE FLIGHTS, IMPROVED SERVICE FROM PRIVATIZED AIRPORT, SAYS HOLDNESS

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, is expected to see more flights and better services from the newly privatized Norman Manley International Airport. He stated that, over time, the Jamaican government has ended up keeping assets that are a drain on the public revenues of the country. He made his remarks at the signing of a 25-year concession agreement made with Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) to privatize the Norman Manley facility.

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says governments over the years have ended up holding onto assets that drain the public purse because of the sentiments attached to the State retaining ownership. Ultimately, Holness said, he believes what the public really wants a well-managed facility overall that delivers efficient services at affordable prices rather than national ownership.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

RITA MARLEY FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION

The Rita Marley Foundation (JA) is preparing for celebrations to mark the fifth anniversary of its yearly public speaking competition. The competition is scheduled for February 15, 2019, according to Rosemary Duncan, manager of the Foundation. Duncan said that the fifth anniversary is expected to be “monumental,” enjoying considerable sponsorship support from both individuals and organizations, including the Leeds family in Las Vegas, the South African High Commission, Jamaica Fire Equipment Limited, the National Council on Reparations (NCR) and the Center for Reparation Research (CRR). The first-place winner of the 2019 competition will receive $50,000 and other prizes. The second and third place winners will also receive significant cash prizes.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN DEFEATS CUBA IN WOMEN’S WORLD CUP @UALIFIER

The Jamaican Reggae Girlz brought down their Cuban rival team at the CONCACAF women’s World Cup qualifying tournament with a score of 9 to 0, with Jody Brown scoring three goals in the match on October 11, 2018. Another pair of goals was added by Sashana Campbell, while Khadija Shaw, Deneisha Blackwood and Marlo Sweatman also scored for the Reggae Girlz. The top two teams in Group B will advance to play the top two finishers from Group A, which includes the United States. The top three at the tournament will get CONCACAF sports in the World Cup in France in 2019. Jamaica has never competed in a World Cup.