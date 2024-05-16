Triple Jump Champion Jaydon Hibbert Establishes Foundation to Support Students Kingston College

Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert, Under-20 Triple Jump record holder, has established a foundation to support students at his alma mater, Kingston College. In March, Hibbert presented the college’s principal, Dave Myrie, with a symbolic check for $780,000 to fund scholarships of $156,000 each for five students. The funds will cover the cost of student tuition, books, and other expenses for an entire academic year.

Taught to “give back”

Hibbert is the first Jamaican student to receive The Bowerman, the highest collegiate honor awarded in the United States. He is also the youngest student to receive the prestigious award. Hibbert said he learned to “give back” during his years at Kingston College and now he can do so through his Leaps and Bounds Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to ensure that young people have the chance to maximize their potential, and it will strive to meet this goal by offering annual scholarships.

Scholarship awardees

Among the 2024 awardees are Aaron McKenzie and Daquan Dawkins, both of whom competed as jumpers in this year’s ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships (CHAMPS) where Kingston College was the winner of its 35th title. The other recipients of the Leaps and Bounds Foundation scholarships are the second-form students Jehu Green, Joshua Lewin, and Ricadeen Wilkins.

Words of encouragement

Hibbert offered words of encouragement to the scholarship winners, advising them to remain focused, humble, and thankful. He added that he believes in their futures and the personal growth they will achieve at the “great institution” of Kingston College. Principal Myrie praised Hibbert for providing the scholarships and making them available to students outside of the athletic community. He added that during the time Hibbert attended the college, he excelled in academic pursuits and achieved distinction in several subjects, including French. Myrie noted that the school takes pride in Hibbert’s achievements.

Thanks to Puma

Hibbert currently has a professional contract with the sportswear giant, Puma, and used the opportunity provided at the scholarship presentation event to thank Puma for its investment in him and in his foundation. He added that he hopes the firm will continue to support his annual scholarship program.

Photo – Jaydon Hibbert Media