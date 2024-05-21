Week-Long Festivities Planned for Reggae Legend Peter Tosh

This year, the Tosh Family will commemorate what would have been Peter Tosh’s 80th birthday with a week-long celebration from October 13 to 19. Niambe Tosh, Executive of the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand and Chairperson of his Foundation, shared, “We plan to honor my father by officially marking this week as ‘Peter Tosh Week’ to annually celebrate the work and life of one of Jamaica’s preeminent artists. With the 80th being such a significant milestone, the global buzz has been unbelievable. The caliber of artists eager to join in the festivities is phenomenal. Trust me, if you are a Tosh fan, this celebration is an absolute must!”

Marking ‘Peter Tosh Week’

Among the activities that are scheduled are:

Peter Tosh Foundation Gala & Fundraiser in association with the Peter Tosh Museum

Tosh Legacy Talks in association with the University of the West Indies

Youth Day at the Belmont Academy in Westmoreland

Memorial Garden Grand Re-opening, Westmoreland

Tosh Fest – An Epic Beach Concert in his honor Bluefields, Westmoreland

The events are being coordinated by the Peter Tosh Foundation in conjunction with various private and public sector partners to celebrate the legacy.

Peter Tosh’s Legacy

Peter Tosh, born Winston Hubert McIntosh on October 19, 1944, in Westmoreland, Jamaica, was a renowned reggae musician and activist. Raised by an aunt after being abandoned by his parents, he moved to Kingston’s Trench Town at 16. There, he started selling sugarcane juice and became deeply involved in music, learning to play the organ and guitar. In 1963, he co-founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer, introducing a new reggae sound influenced by social consciousness and Rastafarianism.

In 1976, Tosh launched his solo career with the album “Legalize It,” advocating for the legalization of cannabis. He continued to release influential albums like “Equal Rights” and “Bush Doctor,” earning acclaim for his contributions to reggae music and human rights activism. He was a staunch advocate for Rastafari, Equal Rights, and Anti-Apartheid. His artistic contributions have left an indelible mark on music and culture worldwide. Tosh’s career included numerous chart-topping albums and a Grammy win for “No Nuclear War.” Tragically, he was killed in 1987. In 2012, Tosh was posthumously awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit for his musical talent and activism.



Photos – Peter Tosh Foundation