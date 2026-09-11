WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Amazing Grace

We sing about amazing grace, but sometimes familiarity with the words can cause us to lose our wonder at what grace actually means. The Greek word commonly translated grace, charis, carries the idea of favor, kindness, or a gift freely bestowed. Biblically, grace is God’s unmerited favor toward those who could never earn it. Paul makes this unmistakable: “For by grace are ye saved through faith…it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8). Grace means that God gives us what we could never deserve or achieve for ourselves. We were sinners deserving judgment, yet Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). We could not climb our way to God, so in Jesus Christ, God came to rescue us.

Grace is therefore essential because salvation would be impossible without it. If acceptance with God depended upon our goodness, religious performance, or ability to keep His law perfectly, none of us could stand before Him, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). Yet we are “justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Romans 3:24). Grace does not mean that God decided sin did not matter. The cross demonstrates precisely how seriously He takes sin. Christ bore its penalty so that forgiveness could be offered freely to us (1 Peter 2:24). This amazing grace is free to the recipient, but it was extraordinarily costly to the Giver.

But grace does more than save us; it changes us. Paul writes that “the grace of God that bringeth salvation” teaches us to deny ungodliness and live “soberly, righteously, and godly” (Titus 2:11–12). Grace is not permission to continue comfortably in sin. Paul confronted that misunderstanding directly: “Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid” (Romans 6:1–2). The person who truly understands grace does not ask, “How much can I get away with?” Grace produces gratitude, and gratitude produces a desire to please the One who has been so gracious to us.

And grace is not only something we needed when we first believed; we need it every day. When we are weak, His grace is sufficient (2 Corinthians 12:9). When we fail, we can come “boldly unto the throne of grace” to obtain mercy and find grace to help (Hebrews 4:16). We begin by grace, grow by grace, serve by grace, and ultimately stand by grace. Perhaps that is what makes grace so amazing: God knows us completely, including the parts we would rather hide, and still invites us near through Christ. We could never earn it, repay it, or deserve it. We can only receive it, live in gratitude for it, and extend it to others. Amazing grace indeed!

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, thank You for the amazing grace You have shown me through Jesus Christ. Never allow me to become so familiar with grace that I cease to be amazed by it. Help me to receive Your grace humbly, live differently because of it, and extend to others the grace You have so freely extended to me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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