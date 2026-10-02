WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: The One Who Never Changes

We live in a world where almost everything changes. Relationships change, circumstances change, health changes, careers change, economies change, and even our own emotions can shift from one day to the next. Change is so constant that it can leave us feeling unsettled and uncertain. Against that backdrop, Hebrews 13:8 offers a powerful anchor: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today, and for ever” (KJV). The writer of Hebrews was addressing believers who needed stability in the midst of pressure, hardship, and uncertainty. Their circumstances were changing, but Christ had not changed. The same Jesus who had been faithful in the past remained faithful in their present and would remain faithful in their future.

Theologically, this verse points to the immutability of Christ. He is not inconsistent, unpredictable, or subject to the fluctuations that characterize human beings. His character does not change. His holiness does not change. His compassion does not change. His promises do not change. James describes God as the One “with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17). That means the Jesus who showed mercy to the broken, welcomed sinners, healed the hurting, forgave the repentant, and remained faithful to His word is still the same Jesus today. What He revealed about the heart of God remains true.

For believers, this truth has enormous practical significance. We do not build our faith on changing circumstances but on an unchanging Christ. When life is confusing, we can trust His wisdom. When we are afraid, we can trust His presence. When we fail, we can trust His grace. When the future is uncertain, we can trust His faithfulness. Paul reminds us, “If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: He cannot deny himself” (2 Timothy 2:13). Our confidence does not rest in our ability to hold everything together, but in the One who never changes.

So when everything around you feels unstable, remember what remains constant. Jesus Christ is still Lord. His Word is still true. His grace is still sufficient. His love is still steadfast. His promises are still trustworthy. You may not know what tomorrow will bring, but you know who will meet you there. The Christ who carried you yesterday is the same Christ who is with you today, and He will still be faithful tomorrow. Praise the Lord.

Prayer

Lord Jesus, thank You that You never change. When my circumstances are uncertain, help me to anchor my heart in Your unchanging character. Teach me to trust Your faithfulness, rest in Your promises, and face the future with confidence because You are the same yesterday, today, and forever. Amen.

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