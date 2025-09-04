Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy has been recognised with the Jamaican Milestone Award for Media by the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC). The award was presented at the organisation’s 22nd Anniversary Soirée and Business Networking event, held on Saturday, 30th August 2025, at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale.

This honour celebrates Murphy’s extraordinary commitment to uplifting Jamaican culture, supporting diaspora entrepreneurship, and telling the stories of Jamaicans making an impact at home and abroad. He was one of six distinguished honourees recognised at the event, which included long-time friend of the platform, Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards of the City of Miramar, who was awarded for excellence in Government Service.

Other recipients of the 2025 Jamaican Milestone Awards were:

Mayor Denise D. Grant – Excellence in Government Service

Dr. Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis – Excellence in Healthcare

Dr. Allan Cunningham – Excellence in Community Service

Their collective achievements reflect the strength, vision, and global impact of Jamaicans across diverse sectors.

The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce: Fostering Economic and Cultural Ties

Founded in 2003 and officially launched in 2004 under the auspices of the Jamaican Consulate in Miami, the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in strengthening business and cultural relations between Jamaica and the United States.

The not-for-profit organisation serves as a platform for networking, trade development, and diaspora engagement, with key initiatives supporting sectors such as international trade, hospitality, health, technology, entertainment, and media. Its annual awards soirée recognises outstanding individuals and businesses who exemplify the Chamber’s mission to promote Jamaican excellence in the global marketplace.

A Pioneer in Jamaican Digital Media

For nearly three decades, Murphy’s platform, Jamaicans.com, has served as a vital hub for Jamaicans around the world, connecting the diaspora through news, stories, interviews, business features, and cultural content. The platform began as an informational website in 1995, with the addition of a message board in 1996 marking a turning point in its evolution into a multimedia powerhouse, now reaching millions of readers annually across the United States, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Through his work, Murphy has remained steadfast in his mission to celebrate Jamaican excellence, amplify underrepresented voices, and spotlight the many achievements of Jamaicans in every corner of the globe. His “Jamaicans to the World” interview series has become a beloved staple of the diaspora, while the annual Best of Jamaica Awards, now in its 26th year, continues to honour the best in Jamaican food, culture, business, and entertainment — both locally and internationally.

This award from JAUSACC is not only a recognition of Murphy’s individual achievements, but also a tribute to the power of community media and the importance of telling our own stories on our own terms.

Honoured at Home and Abroad

Murphy’s contributions to Jamaican media and digital storytelling have been recognised not only through awards, but also by local government in South Florida. In 2015, the City of Miramar proclaimed December “Jamaicans.com Month” — a celebration of the platform’s impact in promoting Jamaican culture and community. Additionally, in 2020 the City of Lauderhill issued a proclamation recognising Murphy as a pioneer in web-based communication, honouring his role in reshaping how Jamaicans connect, share, and represent their identity globally.

Celebrating Jamaican Excellence Around the Globe

As Jamaicans.com celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Murphy’s recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the platform’s enduring impact — and the importance of acknowledging Jamaicans who are doing remarkable work across industries and borders.

We invite you to be part of this celebration by nominating outstanding individuals, businesses, and cultural icons for the 2025 Best of Jamaica Awards. It is one of the few opportunities we have to come together as a global community and say, “Well done. We see you.”

Let us continue to honour those who fly the Jamaican flag high, whether through music, media, food, entrepreneurship, education, or community service.

