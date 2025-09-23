Jamaican filmmaker JP Williams was recognized at the 28th Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), held from June 25–29, 2025, in Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania. Williams’ short film BLV had its African premiere at the festival, where he was also honored with the Chairman’s Award for ZIFF 2025 and a special jury award for outstanding short film. In addition to the screenings and awards, Williams took part as a speaker, presenting a speech titled “One Love – From Jamaica to Zanzibar.”

The Film BLV

The short film BLV tells the story of Stanley Wallice, a young Jamaican boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Stanley faces opposition from his father, who believes filmmaking is not a practical career path. With encouragement from his grandmother, Stanley learns the importance of self-belief and chooses to share his vision with others on Career Day. The film connects with themes of ambition, identity, and the struggle to follow personal dreams.

JP Williams’ Background

JP Williams is a Jamaican filmmaker committed to exploring human relationships, cultural identity, and the emotional connections that shape people’s lives. He uses his Caribbean heritage as a foundation for stories that cross borders and appeal to different audiences. His work is often described as character-driven, combining traditional storytelling with experimental elements.

Williams’ earlier film The 1938 Unrest received recognition at international festivals. It won Best Cinematography at the Open World Toronto Film Festival and Best Experimental Short at the Europe Film Festival in 2021. The film was also a finalist at the Australia Independent Film Festival and received an official selection at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival. In 2022, Williams was awarded the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Arts and Culture in Jamaica. These honors show his steady growth as a filmmaker who continues to reach new stages in global cinema.

Speech at ZIFF 2025

At ZIFF 2025, Williams delivered a speech titled “One Love – From Jamaica to Zanzibar.” The talk focused on the role of film in bridging cultures and creating understanding between different communities. By sharing his personal experiences as a filmmaker from Jamaica, Williams offered insights into how stories can connect audiences across borders and highlight shared human values.

Awards at the Festival

The Chairman’s Award presented to Williams at ZIFF 2025 recognized his contribution to cinema and his ability to inspire younger filmmakers. The special jury award for outstanding short film highlighted the impact of BLV and its message about courage and belief in one’s purpose. These recognitions mark an important point in his career, reflecting both his dedication to film and the relevance of his work to audiences outside of Jamaica.

The Zanzibar International Film Festival

ZIFF is considered one of East Africa’s most important cultural events. The 2025 edition was held under the theme “Where Hope Takes Root.” It included film screenings, workshops, and outreach programs designed to benefit the wider community. Two of its flagship initiatives included a Women’s Panorama, which focused on entrepreneurship training, and a Children’s Panorama, which introduced young participants to filmmaking skills. Supported by the European Union and other partners, the festival continues to highlight both local and international voices in film.

Looking Ahead

Williams’ recognition at ZIFF shows the growing place of Jamaican film makers on the global stage. His film BLV adds to the conversation about how personal stories from the Caribbean and Jamaica connect to wider audiences. As Williams continues to develop his career, his achievements at ZIFF mark a step forward in creating opportunities for cultural exchange between Jamaica, Africa, and the wider world.