Young Jamaican In Colorado Who Used Her Entrepreneurship To Get Through College Graduates On The Dean List

Jamaican Michanae “Michy” Edwards left her family in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and moved on her own to Colorado in pursuit of a college education. Edwards is currently working toward a Bachelor of Applied Science in Leadership and Management at Colorado Mountain College. She has already received an Associate’s Degree in Resort Management. In the past, Edwards has worked as a freelance model and guest services agent.

In 2018, Edwards had an idea for a small business selling handmade soaps to help her finance her college tuition. Her business was launched online in 2018 after a period of research, and after a few months, she recognized how happy she was working for herself and satisfying her customers by providing them with good products. However, she was not making enough money to realize her goals, and so, while continuing with her soap business, she went looking for a better paying job or a business idea that would be more lucrative.

Ultimately, Edwards decided to start a new business as a Website Designer, and after a period of trying to juggle her full-time day job, college activities, and two businesses, she took a leap of faith and left her day job to work full time as a web designer. The risk paid off for Edwards, who now at just 21 years of age, has graduated with her degree in Resort Management, achieving a GPA of 3.8, with only three more courses to take before receiving the Bachelor’s degree. She also made the Dean’s List with her academic achievements and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK), a global honor society with more than two million members and 1,250 chapters worldwide.

“What inspires me and keeps me going, even on the toughest days is my “Why”. I have to think back to why I’m working so many hours a day while still going to school full-time. My why is to create a life for myself and my family, where I don’t have to worry about where my next meal is coming from. I want to travel. I want my mom to retire and enjoy her life. I want to bring her places and bring my sister’s places. I want to wake up in the morning and only worry about what I’m going to eat for dinner in the evening. I want to live comfortably and not worry about my bills. That’s what keeps me going.”, said Michanae when asked what inspires her.

Her web design business, Michanae Designs, has evolved into a niche approach that focuses on female business owners, and she has had success working with women entrepreneurs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

On her website, Edwards has posted candid thoughts about running her business and the goals she wants to achieve. She writes, “I started this business to be able to choose not to work on a specific day, to be able to take care of my family without completely sacrificing taking care of myself…I’m juggling a lot as a full-time college student, running two businesses, and helping my mom and sisters…I’m an overachiever and because I’m not where I want to be. I’m putting so much pressure on myself. I’d like to help so many service providers with my branding and web design skills. But to do that I need to take rest so I’ve now committed to really blocking out time to step away from my computer and my business Instagram. If there is anything that makes me feel over the moon is hearing that I’ve made a client happy.”⠀

