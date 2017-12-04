Chapelton Hospital to be Renovated: Limited Services to be Offered

Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton has announced that the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon will be renovated at a cost of J$ 23. 7 million. The renovation project will begin on Monday, December 4, 2017, for a period of six months.

Speaking in Clarendon on Thursday, November 30, Minister Tufton appealed for the understanding of residents during the period of the renovation, noting that the hospital will not be closed; however, in order to facilitate the repair works, limited services will be offered.

“The project will require some adjustments and dislocation in some instances, but you don’t improve a facility without having some displacement and that is something that we urge residents to understand. We are continuing the process of improvement because we see where the need exits” the Health Minister said.

“The population along this stretch has been increasing at an exponential level and given that the parish serves persons who also reside in St. Catherine, the pressure on the system is significant. Part of what we are doing is looking at the facilities that exist that offer primary services at the health centre level but also the secondary services and see to what extent we need to improve and enhance” Dr. Tufton added.

Minister Tufton urged the contractor, Costley’s Construction, to complete the project within the stipulated timeline and also within budget. He added that there will be a review of the contract to contractors, to ensure that cost and time overruns attract greater penalties.

Renovation works will be carried out on the hospital’s maternity and dental departments and the store room area. The scope of work will include the removal of timber roof and construction of concrete suspended roof to the Maternity Ward/Delivery Area in addition to renovations and repairs to windows and doors, floor and wall; tiling;

painting; electrical installation; air-conditioning installation; plumbing installation; ceiling and wall finishes; joinery fittings; termite treatment and roof repairs.

During the period of renovation works, the Outpatient Clinic at the hospital will be opened from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m. on weekends and public holidays. Persons are encouraged to use May Pen and Lionel Town Hospitals and any other nearby health facilities.