Get ready for an electrifying event as the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) proudly announces its upcoming Women’s Empowerment Conference slated for Saturday, March 23, 2024. Taking place at the prestigious Marriott Harbor Bay Resort & Spa from 8:30 am to 4 pm, this conference promises to be a celebration of empowerment, inspiration, and the indomitable spirit of women, with a special nod to Women’s History Month.

Join us for an unforgettable day filled with dynamic speakers, including the skilled breast cancer surgeon and first Black female to wear the Red Jacket of the PT Barnum Circus, Dr. Camelia Lawrence, the sensational Tessanne Chin, winner of NBC’s The VOICE, the iconic Cindy Breakspeare, mother of multi grammy winner Junior Gong Marley, entrepreneur and former Ms. World and the remarkable Sara Misir, the Caribbean’s first Formula Woman driver. Our emcee for the day will be none other than the engaging Cathy Goodall, renowned for her engaging presence and motivational prowess.

President Janice McIntosh exclaims, “This conference is a powerhouse of inspiration! As we honor Women’s History Month and mark JWOF’s 11th anniversary, we’re reminded of the incredible impact women have on the world. This event is a beacon of empowerment, and we invite everyone to be a part of this historic celebration.”

In true JWOF fashion, this event isn’t just about inspiration; it’s about making a difference. With ticket prices starting at $180, the Women’s Empowerment Conference serves as an opportunity to support JWOF’s initiatives in education, mentorship, and community service.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a movement that uplifts and celebrates the phenomenal achievements of Jamaican women in Florida and beyond. Reserve your seats now and join us in creating a brighter future for women everywhere.

For more information about the Jamaican Women of Florida and the Women’s Empowerment Conference, visit JWOF-WEC2024.com.

Let’s stand together, empower women, and write the next chapter of history together.

Established in 2013, JWOF is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women through education, mentorship, and community service. Focused on supporting Jamaican women and their families, JWOF actively contributes to various charitable causes and fosters a sense of solidarity among women of Jamaican heritage in Florida.