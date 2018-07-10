Golden Krust Founder Lowell Hawthorne Featured on Hidden Heroes Television Show on July 14th, 2018

Lowell Hawthorne, Founder of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, will be featured on the award-winning series Hidden Heroes, Saturday, July 14, 2018 (10:00-10:30 AM EDT) on the CW Network. Mr. Hawthorne was recognized as one of many Hidden Heroes who have made significant contributions to their community. Every week, Hidden Heroes highlights the positive contribution of immigrants to the US in a segment called The New Americans.

During the episode, Hawthorne is showcased as a warm and charismatic leader of the Golden Krust company, treating employees as family rather than staff. The segment sheds a light on his scholarship program with an interview of a recipient, as well as how he helped Caribbean immigrants become business owners as a Golden Krust franchisee.

“As an everyday hero, Lowell Hawthorne cared deeply about making an impact on the community,” said Al Novas, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Lowell succeeded despite the odds and made a positive impact on society. Now more than ever, we are proud to carry on his legacy.”

Known for its signature golden crust patties and other Caribbean culinary delights, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 120 franchise restaurants in nine states. Golden Krust also operates a Retail division that provides Jamaican patties to over 25,000 supermarkets, club stores and dollar stores nationwide, as well as the New York City public schools, the penal system and military channels worldwide.

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill, a chain of fast casual restaurants continues its expansion throughout North America.

Hidden Heroes is produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, in partnership with A Plus, the series will also be available online through the A Plus website and their social channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter).

Founded in 1989 as the vision of Jamaican immigrants Lowell Hawthorne and his 10 siblings and extended family, Golden Krust® Caribbean Bakery & Grill is inspired by the recipes passed down from family patriarch and master baker Ephraim Hawthorne, known for his homemade baked goods that feature the finest ingredients, Caribbean spices and signature flaky crust. Golden Krust now operates over 120 franchise restaurants in nine states, serving traditional Jamaican cuisine that has come to delight consumers of all backgrounds. Golden Krust’s Jamaican patties are available in a range of flavors – spicy and mild beef, chicken and jerk chicken, vegetable and spinach, and many, many more. Golden Krust is sold at a variety of retail stores and supermarkets across the United States.