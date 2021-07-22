30 Women Names Jamaican No Longer Give Their Children

As generations change and modernize, there are some female names that we can safely say have completed their cycle. To our grandmothers, great grandmothers, grandaunts these names were the best among the lot when they were being named or when naming their children.

As Jamaican mothers got into the 90s year, they started giving their children more modern names such as Melissa, Tiffanie, Sasha. And with increased access to the internet even more modern names have been adopted such as Emma, Ava or Riley.

Here is a list of names, Jamaicans no longer give to their daughters when naming them:

1. Winifred

2. Leonora

3. Joyce

4. Esther

5. Meryl

6. Patsy

7. Agatha

8. Millicent

9. Daisy

10. Hyacinth

11. Gertrude

12. Pearl

13. Beatrice

14. Claudette

15. Winsome

16. Viviene

17. Phyllis

18. Madge

19. Charmane

20. Joy

21. Maud

22. Ivy

23. Verna

24. Herma

25. Muriel

26. Gloria

27. Sherly / Sherlie

28. Eunice

29. Hortense

30. Mavis

Photo Source: Deposit Photos