Steve Harvey Donates Funds to Purchase Computer Devices for Jamaica’s Children

Steve Harvey, an American television host, has donated US15,000 through the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation that is earmarked to purchase computer devices for children in Jamaica. The donation was made to the “Connect A Child” program in Jamaica, which is designed to reduce the digital divide that exists among Jamaica’s children, many of whom cannot access virtual classes because they lack the tools required for remote learning. The Foundation’s donation will help buy 100 tablets for Jamaica’s students.

Connect A Child is the collaborative work of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ), the NCB Foundation, the Jamaica Stock Exchange, the National Education Trust, and Junior Achievement Jamaica. It supports the “One Laptop or Tablet per Child” program of Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information. Imega Breese McNab, the executive director of the PSOJ, said the organization is “thrilled” to receive the donation from the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and for the support of Alsion Wilson, the Jamaican Consul General of New York. The contribution helps the organization move forward to ensure that Jamaica’s children are able to participate in online learning.

It is hoped that the Harvey’s generous act will inspire other local and international celebrities to reach out to the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE). Nora Blake, manager of JSSE, said that this act of generosity “is a welcome reminder that kindness knows no borders.”

Broderick Stephen Harvey was born in 1957. He is the host of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” as well as “Family Feud,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” and the “Miss Universe” competition. He began his entertainment career as a standup comedian in the early 1980s and was featured in “The Original Kings of Comedy.” He is the author of four books, and in 2017, founded Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment firm. He launched an African version of “Family Feud” and along with his wife founded the nonprofit Steven and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which is focused on youth education. Harvey has won six Daytime Emmys, two Marconi Awards, and 14 NAACP Image Awards.

The “One Laptop or Tablet Per Child” program was launched by Jamaica’s government in October of 2020 to provide students in need with the tools required to function in the online learning environment.