5 Benefits of Eating Coconut “Jelly” Meat

Many people have never heard of coconut “jelly” meat and it’s sometimes referred to as “coconut gel.” Coconut jelly is the meat of coconuts harvested while they’re young, green, and immature.

At that stage of their growth, coconuts contain a white flesh that resembles jelly. If left to mature, coconut jelly ripens into the firm, white flesh most people are familiar with for cooking and baking. The following are just some of the benefits of eating coconut jelly.

Antioxidants

Coconut jelly contains antioxidants that aid the body in mitigating the effects of free radicals that causes cellular damage within the body and results in premature signs of aging. The gelatinous coconut jelly is also rich in vitamin C that acts as a catalyst for the production of the antioxidants the body manufactures on its own.

Fiber

Dietary fiber is essential for digestive health, aids in normalizing blood glucose levels, and relieving constipation. It’s also beneficial for lowering levels of “bad” cholesterol. Young coconut has fewer calories than a mature fruit, less fat, and fewer carbs.

Muscle Mass

Coconut jelly contains a significant amount of protein needed for building muscle. It’s a sustainable, plant-based solution for vegans and those that want to mitigate the adverse health effects of eating too much meat.

Medium-Chain Fats

These are fats that are easily and quickly digested and provide a source of fast energy. Researchers believe medium-chain fats have the potential to increase “good” cholesterol, prevent the body from storing fat, and make people feel fuller longer.

Micronutrients

The human body requires a variety of micronutrients commonly called trace elements. Those encompass copper, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and iron – all of which are present in the flesh of coconuts. Coconut jelly is also a natural source of electrolytes that are present in sports drinks.

