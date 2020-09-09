8 Reasons why you Should Drink Coconut Water

Coconut water has come to the forefront over the past few years for uses ranging from cooking to an alternative to popular sports drinks. Those in tropical locales have known about the benefits of coconut water for generations. Coconut water was even popularized in the 1998 Jackie Chan movie “Who Am I?” as an emergency substitute for blood plasma.

There are some very good science-based reasons for drinking coconut water. However, healthcare professionals recommend choosing plain coconut water and avoiding those to which flavorings or juice has been added. The additives increase calories and sugar content to the extent that it would be the same as drinking soda. The following are the top eight reasons why you should drink coconut water.

1. Amino Acids

The body requires amino acids for multiple processes, responding to physical and mental stress, and maintaining a healthy heart.

2. Antioxidants and Cytokinins

Coconut water has natural antioxidants and cytokinins that can help neutralize free radicals within the body. Free radicals damage the body at the cellular level and result in premature aging.

3. Calories

The water is relatively low in calories, with approximately 45 calories in an 8 oz. cup.

4. Electrolytes

Coconut water replaces electrolytes lost during exercise, vomiting, diarrhea, or after heavy drinking. It settles the stomach and aids in digestion.

5. Facial

Coconut oil can be beneficial for relieving acne when applied to the skin.

6. Magnesium

Coconut water has 17 percent of the recommended daily intake (RDI) of the trace mineral. It’s required to regulate blood pressure, sugar levels, nerve and muscle function, and the creation of bone and DNA.

7. Manganese

The trace mineral is necessary for a variety of chemical processes within the body and is essential for metabolizing nutrients. The water has 17 percent of the RDI.

8. Potassium

Coconut water contains 17 percent of the RDI. The body uses potassium to regulate fluid balances and for the health of muscles and the neuro system.

