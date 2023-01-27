5 Questions with Shaune Anthony D Brown, Candidate for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council North East USA

Shaune Anthony D Brown, a native from Spanish Town, St Catherine Jamaica whose paths has brought him to reside in London, England U.K. and New Jersey USA. Shaune Anthony has an accomplished 16 years working in the Financial Sector and has worked for financial giants like TD Bank, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC USA. Shaune Anthony is currently a Manager/Assistant Vice President with Citizens Bank N.A. The Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. He is multilingual, he is certified in AML and Sanctions, Certified in Commercial Lending and studied Business Administration at Northeastern University in Boston MA. Shaune Anthony is an industry pioneer with advanced knowledge and experience managing teams and Leading Corporate initiatives, client Relationship Management, Business Development, KYC, AML & Global Sanctions – risk mitigation and improve financial crimes controls; Corporate Risk and Compliance and managing multimillion dollar domestic and international clients with a portfolio size exceeding $700mm in deposits and $100mm in credit facilities.

As a dynamic leader, Shaune Anthony is well exposed to global markets and international trade; much of his success is attributed to his passion for people and public service. With his natural analytical skills, he known as a guru of market sales and strategies. Shaune Anthony is forward thinking, dedicated to work and possess great passion for his country. He is no stranger meeting with Heads of State, partnering with the Consul General of Jamaica in NY, State and Local Government Leaders and C Suite Executives, to promote and strengthen trade relations along with increasing economic activities locally and cross border.

Shaune Anthony sits on the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Board overseeing 800 members impacting over 20,000 employees. Shaune Anthony is also Board Member the Cedar Grove Chamber of Commerce in NJ, and has established connections with many other organizational groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the British American Business Network Counsel, the African American Chamber of Commerce, SBA and NJEDA to name a few.

As a philanthropist, Shaune Anthony is passionate about community outreach and finds donating his time extremely beneficial: “the fulfilling feeling of giving back and contributing to society is unparalleled”. He is competitive with a versatile and opened minded personality. He is very fond of traveling, visited over 30 countries, embraces cultural differences, and has a diverse appreciation for music.

What is your connection to Jamaica? Have you been involved in the Jamaica Diaspora Movement or Jamaican related organizations before?

Connection to Jamaica: Investment and Trade Committee Advisor to the Consul General of Jamaica NY. I’m very engaged in the diaspora behind the scenes serving the people of Jamaica and supporting countless initiatives that responds to the needs of Jamaicans within the US and beyond.

If elected what will be your main goal in this role for your constituencies?

If Elected; focus on economic development for small business owners, provide healthcare and financial advisory across the region, promote Jamaica land we love as the top tourist destination and seek out new international investors for Jamaica

Many in the Jamaican community abroad don’t know much about the Jamaica Diaspora movement and its goals. What will you do to change this perception and get all Jamaicans in the Diaspora involved?

Change the Diaspora engagement: partner with organization and strengthen ties with the local Govt about the specific needs of the Jamaican communities

Recently there have been some who have expressed concerns about the lack of funding of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and if the position has any power without direction from the Jamaican Government. Do you have any thoughts on this?

Funding : I think this one of the key function of the GJDC Rep: Connect the local Govt with the Govt of Jamaica to address the needs of Jamaicans in the region and build equitable relationships that responds each specific need.

Is there a goal that you believe the global Jamaican Diaspora can rally around?

Rally: Preserve our rich heritage and promote Brand Jamaica

Thanks for your time and all the best in the election. Do you have any closing thoughts?

All the candidates have an incredible background and various great strengths. The Love and passion for country is a common denominator amongst all of us. I encourage voters to look at the big picture and consider the candidate with a proven track record.