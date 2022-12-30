Best of Jamaica in New York 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in New York” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the New York area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the New York area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the New York area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in New York” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, 47 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011, United States,

Tie: Jamaican Flavors, 16417 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 – (718) 526-2228

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Caribbean Supermarket, 741 Utica Ave #3411, Brooklyn, NY 11203 – (929) 234-3111

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Tie: Miss lily’s 7A Cafe, 109 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009 – (212) 812-1482

Tie: KRAVE A New York Eatery, 8 S Division St, New Rochelle, NY 10805 – (914) 740-7240

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York

Are you a winner? Use our press release template and let the world know you are a winner. Click here to download the template.

Photo – Deposit Photos